The Redskins declined to comment on the departures of Santos and Mann.
Santos had been with the team for more than 14 years and was well-regarded for his ability to identify talented players on other teams’ rosters. He was especially helpful in recent years as a flood of injuries forced Washington to scramble to find replacements in the middle of the season. In the months before drafts he often was consulted about his opinion of linemen.
He came to the Redskins as a pro personnel assistant in 2006, eventually becoming an advance scout for five years. He was promoted to director of pro personnel in 2014.
Mann was a pro scout for seven years before being promoted to assistant director of pro scouting in 2017. He came to the team from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he worked as a personnel assistant on the same staff as former Washington Coach Jay Gruden.
Coach Ron Rivera praised the performance of the organization’s scouting department during April’s NFL draft, including Vice President of Player Personnel Kyle Smith.