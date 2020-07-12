Spirit midfielder Rose Lavelle, the U.S. World Cup star, missed the match with an ankle injury and captain Andi Sullivan left early in the second half with a knee injury. She will have an MRI exam. Left back Tegan McGrady exited at halftime with a foot injury. Starting midfielder Jordan DiBiasi (hip) did not play.
The Spirit went ahead in the 16th minute. Kumi Yokoyama crossed to Ashley Hatch, who, from the top of the penalty area, squared the ball to Feist for a low, right-footed effort to the left corner.
Feist, a 2019 second-round draft pick from Wake Forest, scored once in 12 appearances in her rookie season. In this tournament, she came off the bench in the opener and started the past three matches.
Houston’s Rachel Daly hit the crossbar with a bending shot in the 41st minute. Sullivan limped off the field in the 50th. Defender Paige Nielsen preserved the lead in the 67th, heading away Katie Stengel’s bid at the far post.
Aubrey Bledsoe posted her first shutout of the tournament.
The North Carolina Courage (3-0-0) has already clinched the top seed in the quarterfinals. Houston (1-2-1) has lost two straight.
