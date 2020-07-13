This season will be unlike any in league history as the 12 teams are sequestered at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., as a safety precaution to the coronavirus pandemic. There is no preseason, and most days throughout the season will feature three games across the league. With only two weeks together in the bubble before each team’s regular season schedule begins, players will need to ramp up faster than usual.

“There’s a difference of how quick you have to get acclimated to your teammates,” Mystics guard Ariel Atkins said. “And you don’t really have that preseason period in the first two games to see how things are going to roll. So things are sped up in a sense as far as trying to learn chemistry, trying to learn what your teammates like, trying to figure out what your coach is trying to get implemented onto the floor.”

Many teams will have to replace key players who opted out either for heath concerns or to be involved in social justice causes. The Mystics are particularly affected, as they will likely be without four expected starters. Natasha Cloud and LaToya Sanders have announced they won’t play, and former MVPs Elena Delle Donne and Tina Charles are both in the medical evaluation protocol to see if their preexisting conditions will be accepted enabling them to opt-out and still be paid. They are expected to opt out either way.

The Mystics have just 10 active players. If Delle Donne and Sanders are deemed medically exempt, the Mystics can’t replace them, as they will receive their full salaries and count against the salary cap.

This isn’t close to the team Coach/General Manager Mike Thibault envisioned early in the offseason. Newly added veterans Leilani Mitchell, Essence Carson and Alaina Coates are likely to have more responsibilities than originally planned.

“That’s the biggest challenge, team chemistry on the court,” Mitchell said. “The team’s been really welcoming for myself and the other new girls. ... Everyone has a positive attitude. Obviously, they’re coming off a championship, so, they know how to win.

“Everyone’s going to get a chance. Everyone’s going to get playing time. From top to bottom, we only have 10 players here, so everyone has to be ready.”

Normally upon receiving his team’s schedule, Thibault would examine the home and away details. That’s now irrelevant. It’s even difficult for him to size up opponents because many teams still have a roster in flux and are missing key players.

One highlight for the team will be presenting new Marianne Stanley with her championship ring before the opener; the new Fever coach was an assistant under Thibault last season. The Mystics will then have a rematch of the 2019 Finals against the Sun on July 28 and face the 2018 champion Storm on July 30 in a rematch of those Finals.

“It’s just being ready,” forward Tianna Hawkins said. “It’s not that much time to where we can go into a season and try to get a feel and figure out things as we go. We’ve got to be ready from Game 1 all the way to Game 22.”