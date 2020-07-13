Martinez only repeated that he hopes to have everyone back soon. Hitting coach Kevin Long has also been isolating because of possible exposure to the coronavirus. The Nationals had two players test positive during intake screening July 1 to July 3. Teams are not permitted to name who tested positive without the person’s consent, whether it’s a player, coach or staff member.

The Nationals have kept almost all coronavirus updates in-house. In 2020, as Major League Baseball restarts during the pandemic, there will be an injured list and a “COVID-19 Related Injured List.” Players can go to the coronavirus injured list for a variety of reasons, including a positive test, symptoms or possible exposure to someone who has the virus. Teams do not have to specify which list a player is on, and the Nationals didn’t with Suero and Elías.

AD

AD

“Those two guys, when they come back, they got to pitch,” Martinez said. “They have to build their pitch count up. They have to face live hitters. They got to do a lot of things. I don’t want to speculate anything, but we’ll see when they come in how they are and how they’re doing. Then we’ll go from there.”

Suero, Soto, Robles, Garcia, Abad and Adon flew on MLB-chartered flights from the Dominican Republic to Miami on July 1. No one was tested before the flights, and multiple players on them have since tested positive. An MLB spokesman said last week that everyone from the flights who did not test positive has been cleared to train by league protocol.

But Suero, Soto, Robles, Garcia, Abad and Adon remain isolated because of local regulations. A mandated 14-day quarantine would end Wednesday, but Martinez didn’t specify that as a return date. He also couldn’t explain why Suero and Elías are on the injured list.

AD

AD

Elías, a 31-year-old lefty from Cuba, arrived from the Seattle Mariners at last July’s trade deadline. He missed most of the final two months of the 2019 season with a right hamstring strain. Suero, a 28-year-old right-hander from the Dominican, would be entering his third major league season. The Nationals have hoped he’ll take the next step with a high-upside cutter.

Both were locks to make the 30-man roster as part of an expanded bullpen. If they can’t break camp with the team, Martinez has right-handed options in James Bourque, Ryne Harper, Javy Guerra, Kyle Finnegan, Aaron Barrett and Kevin Quackenbush. The left-handed options are veterans Sam Freeman and Abad, who has yet to train.

The thin numbers are evident at Nationals Park. First baseman Ryan Zimmerman, pitcher Joe Ross and catcher Welington Castillo have opted out of playing in 2020. The eight absences make simulated games tricky. Many have played out of position to fill two sides. Jeff Garber, a minor league field coordinator, had to moonlight in right field Monday night.

AD

AD

The 53-year-old stood a few steps inside the warning track with a mask on. All coaches have to wear one, even while partaking in an intrasquad scrimmage. Garber made one twisting catch and let another ball trickle by him. Martinez hoped that for the rest of training Garber would stay on the bench.

“Not having those other guys, we miss them,” Martinez said of all of the team’s absences. “We didn’t plan for this to happen. We have to get those guys back in action to have two full teams out there. Hopefully we’ll get them back soon.”

Read more:

AD