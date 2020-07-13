“I’m obviously disappointed to not be out there playing, but I’m excited to watch the rest of the tournament and I’m hoping to see my team win it all in the end,” she said in a statement distributed by the Spirit. "I’m hopeful that I can continue to build off of the performances I had in the Challenge Cup after I complete rehab in a few months, and I’m confident that I will come back from this injury stronger.”

The injury came in the Spirit’s final match of the preliminary round. Washington (2-1-1) will be the No. 2 or No. 3 seed in the knockout stage. The quarterfinals will take place Friday and Saturday.

Spirit Coach Richie Burke said: “I’m coming to terms with losing such an influential player for the tournament, but my main thoughts are with Andi and her rehabilitation process. ... The team is rallying around our captain and incredible leader, and we are now highly motivated to play extra hard in her honor.”

Sullivan is aiming to return in time for a proposed U.S. national team training camp in January.

The NWSL is not expected to conduct a regular season this year. The league is planning to hold a board meeting next week to begin charting a course amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The loss of Sullivan comes as the Spirit expects to welcome back midfielders Rose Lavelle (ankle) and Jordan DiBiasi (hip). They both missed the Houston match.

Lavelle trained the past two days and is expected to play, and DiBiasi should be ready after resting for a few days, Burke said.