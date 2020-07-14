A few days after Washington fired a pair of longtime members of its personnel department, it filled one of the vacancies with a name familiar to Coach Ron Rivera.

Eric Stokes, the former director of college scouting for the Carolina Panthers, will be named Washington’s director of pro scouting, a person with knowledge of the hiring said Tuesday.

Stokes, a former defensive back drafted by the Seahawks in 1997, worked in Seattle’s front office from 2002-11 and later was the director of college scouting for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2012-13). He joined Rivera’s staff as a Southwest area scout in 2016 before being promoted to regional director of college scouting (2018) and then director of college scouting (2019).

Washington’s previous director of pro personnel, Alex Santos, and assistant director of pro personnel, Richard Mann II, were let go last Saturday.

