Stokes, a former defensive back drafted by the Seahawks in 1997, worked in Seattle’s front office from 2002-11 and later was the director of college scouting for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2012-13). He joined Rivera’s staff as a Southwest area scout in 2016 before being promoted to regional director of college scouting (2018) and then director of college scouting (2019).
Washington’s previous director of pro personnel, Alex Santos, and assistant director of pro personnel, Richard Mann II, were let go last Saturday.
ESPN first reported the news of Stokes’ hiring.