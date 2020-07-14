Washington’s receiving corps got a bit thinner ahead of the start of training camp, with second-year wide receiver Kelvin Harmon suffering a torn ACL in his knee, according to a person with knowledge of the injury.

Harmon, who was injured while training for the upcoming season, tweeted Tuesday morning a photo of him in a hospital bed and wrote that his surgery last week “went well.” ACL tears typically require a six- to nine-month recovery, meaning he will almost certainly miss the entire 2020 season.

The former North Carolina State wideout was drafted in the sixth round last year and quickly made an imprint on the offense. As a rookie, he played in all 16 games and totaled 30 catches for 365 receiving yards, offering promise that he could he blossom into a valuable receiving threat for Washington.

Offensive coordinator Scott Turner said in May that he sought to create competition within the receiving corps, and Harmon was likely to vie for a starting role. His injury creates more uncertainty for the position group, which is lacking proven contributors outside of second-year receiver Terry McLaurin.

NFL Network first reported Harmon’s injury.

This story will update.

