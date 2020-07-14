The former North Carolina State wideout was drafted in the sixth round last year and quickly made an imprint on the offense. As a rookie, he played in all 16 games and totaled 30 catches for 365 receiving yards, offering promise that he could he blossom into a valuable receiving threat for Washington.
Offensive coordinator Scott Turner said in May that he sought to create competition within the receiving corps, and Harmon was likely to vie for a starting role. His injury creates more uncertainty for the position group, which is lacking proven contributors outside of second-year receiver Terry McLaurin.
NFL Network first reported Harmon’s injury.
This story will update.
