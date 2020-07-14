“Really successful coach,” Trump said of Tuberville. “Beat Alabama, like six in a row, but we won’t even mention that. As he said … because of that, maybe we got ‘em Lou Saban. … And he’s great, Lou Saban, what a great job he’s done.”

The first part of that quote is true: Tuberville did lead Auburn to six straight wins over Alabama between 2002 and 2007, the longest winning streak in that particular rivalry since Alabama won nine straight between 1973 and 1981. And yes, the Crimson Tide’s lack of success against their hated in-state rival was one reason Alabama turned to a coach named Saban.

Just not that Saban.

Nick Saban is Alabama’s coach. He’s done quite well, with five national championships there. Lou Saban was a well-traveled football coach who led teams at all levels of the sport. He died at the age of 87 in 2009, his wife noting in his obituary that her husband and Nick Saban perhaps were second cousins, though the families had never researched the genealogy.

Trump has long professed his admiration for Nick Saban, a smart move for any politician who’s courting votes in Alabama. At a 2016 rally, he called Saban “a hell of a coach” whose teams were “so professional.” Trump also hosted Saban and the Crimson Tide at the White House in 2018 after they beat Georgia for the College Football Playoff championship (a game Trump attended for one half).

“I was watching,” Trump said then. “I said, ‘Coach, it’s not looking too good.’ Down 13-0 at halftime to a great Georgia team; the champions fought back as they did all season long.”

As for the Alabama Senate runoff, Tuberville has long held a lead in the polls over Sessions, Trump’s former attorney general who earned the president’s ire after he recused himself from an investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election. Tuberville, an Arkansas native who coached at Auburn from 1999 to 2008 before resigning after a 36-0 loss to Nick Saban and Alabama, has refused to debate Sessions and rarely has spoken to reporters, mainly letting Trump’s endorsement do the talking.

“It’s like he’s holding his lead and playing prevent defense,” Chris Brown, an Alabama GOP strategist who has raised concerns about Tuberville’s lack of vetting in the primary, told Politico. “I don’t think people really know much about Tommy Tuberville other than Trump endorsed him, and he coached football.”

