The former first-round pick is now locked into his one-year tender that has a guaranteed salary of $14.781 million. He and the team cannot revisit discussions for a long-term contract until after Washington’s final regular season game.

Scherff, 28, was voted to his third Pro Bowl in December, coincidentally on the same day he was placed on injured reserve with elbow and shoulder injuries. He has missed 13 games over the past two seasons because of injuries (a torn pectoral muscle ended his 2018 season after eight games).

Following the 2020 season, Scherff could be franchise-tagged a second time at a higher rate, or the sides could hash out a new contract. If neither is pursued, Scherff, who was the fifth pick of the 2015 draft and is considered one of the NFL’s most talented interior linemen, would become an unrestricted free agent, meaning Washington may be left having to fill a sizable hole on its line.

In March, Washington signed former Atlanta Falcons guard Wes Schweitzer to a three-year deal. He is expected to compete with 2019 fourth-round pick Wes Martin for the starting left guard spot, and whoever fails to win the job probably will become the top reserve guard and next in line behind Scherff.

Top offensive linemen are costly in free agency, but the market in 2021 comes with possible strings. The NFL salary cap is almost guaranteed to increase each year, but there is expected to be a loss in league revenue as a result of the novel coronavirus pandemic, which could lower or flatten the cap for 2021.

This year, of the 15 players across the league who were franchise-tagged, only two — Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones and Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry — reached long-term deals before the deadline.