“After 16 great years my time with the organization is over," Michael said in a statement. "As of today I’ll be retiring from my position with the team. As a lifelong Washingtonian I was blessed to work with a lot of great people. I want to thank everyone who contributed over the years. I’m especially grateful to [team owner] Dan Snyder for giving me the opportunity. On to the next chapter.”
The team declined to comment about Michael’s retirement.
For nearly two decades, Michael was one of the organization’s main public faces, hosting a daily “Redskins Nation” show on NBC Sports Washington and a weekly show with the head coach during the season. He also served as the master of ceremonies for several team events. Michael replaced Frank Herzog, the team’s 23-year play-by-play voice, in 2004, joining Hall of Famers Sonny Jurgensen and Sam Huff on the broadcasts, which often became more of a conversation about football than they were descriptions of the games themselves.
Huff left after the 2012 season and was replaced by former Washington tight end Chris Cooley. Jurgensen retired last August, leaving Michael and Cooley alone in the booth.
Raised in Silver Spring, Md. and a graduate of the University of Maryland, Michael was a longtime radio fixture on area radio stations before joining Washington’s NFL team. He also previously worked for Westwood One, broadcasting from eight Olympics, 21 U.S. Open Golf championships, 12 Masters and 12 Super Bowls.
He is the third team employee to leave the franchise within the last week. On Saturday, Washington fired director of pro personnel Alex Santos and Richard Mann II, the assistant director of pro personnel. Santos was replaced this week by Eric Stokes, the former head of college scouting for the Carolina Panthers.
Read more: