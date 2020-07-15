Group-stage games will kick off at 5 a.m., 8 a.m., 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Eastern time in the United States.
In another departure from tradition, matches will not be assigned to particular venues or start times until after the draw to give optimal start times for television audiences in different countries along with fans in Qatar.
The knockout round will begin Dec. 3, with quarterfinals Dec. 9-10, semifinals Dec. 13-14 and the final Dec. 18 in Lusail, Qatar.
The November-December tournament will give American fans the novel prospect of four World Cup group-stage games on Thanksgiving Day, which is Nov. 24 in 2022.
Qualification tournaments for the 2022 World Cup, which will be the last to feature 32 teams before it expands to 48 for the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada, already have begun in Asia and Africa, though the qualifying schedules for other parts of the world have been altered by the novel coronavirus pandemic and still are up in the air.
