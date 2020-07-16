With fresh legs, renewed spirit and the debut of two players with an 18-year age gap, United scored two goals late in the second half to tie Toronto FC, 2-2.

According to Opta Sports, D.C. became the first MLS team since at least 2007 to earn a point after trailing by at least two goals while playing a man down. Teams in such predicaments were 0-156-1.

AD

With congested schedules and short training camps in the return from pandemic shutdowns, FIFA, the sport’s governing body, granted two additional subs through the end of current seasons. This week, FIFA extended the allowance through August 2021, which will include the rescheduled European Championship and Copa America.

AD

“It’s a very different game,” Olsen said of the five-sub option. “It just changes the entire second half in what you are able to do as a coach.”

To avoid disrupting the flow of matches, teams have three opportunities, excluding halftime, to make changes.

On Monday, after Júnior Moreno was sent off just before intermission, Olsen made one move at halftime: right back Oniel Fisher for striker Ola Kamara, which allowed right back Russell Canouse to fill Moreno’s role in defensive midfield.

AD

Twelve minutes later, attacker Yamil Asad replaced ineffective Edison Flores and homegrown attacker Kevin Paredes, 17, made his MLS debut by taking Julian Gressel’s spot.

Still down two goals, Olsen waited another 12 minutes before adding Chris Odoi-Atsem, a quick left back, for Joseph Mora. And in the 80th minute, he pulled multifaceted midfielder Ulises Segura for attacker Federico Higuaín, who, at age 35, is also an assistant coach as he nears the end of a marvelous career after eight years with the Columbus Crew.

AD

Higuain, in his first match since recovering from ACL surgery in May 2019, scored on an audacious chip over the goalkeeper in the 80th minute. One minute into stoppage time, center back Frédéric Brillant headed in the equalizer.

Given the circumstances, New England Revolution Coach Bruce Arena said, “The result was remarkable.” United will face the Revolution on Friday night at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.

AD

Reflecting on the substitutions, Olsen said Wednesday that “the game just needed energy. It needed energy and it needed quality. We were lucky we had that on the bench.”

The group, Olsen added, also brought “a little bit of savvy and soccer that we really didn’t have in the first half, for whatever reason.”

Paredes, from South Riding, Va., joined United’s youth academy at age 12 and signed a pro contract in January. Had the season proceeded as normal this year, he probably would have gained experience with second-flight Loudoun United.

AD

Instead, with the team on assignment for several weeks, Olsen brought him to Florida.

“If a young guy is showing promise and showing he is ready to play,” Olsen said, “he will play.”

AD

Paredes said, “Everyone was still hungry to win this game. There was a lot of positivity. We were all tuned in together.”

Not all MLS teams have used the full capacity of subs. Through Thursday morning’s match, teams had made five changes in 14 of 32 opportunities (16 matches). Five times it’s been used by both teams in the same match, including D.C. vs. Toronto.

Teams have swapped four players 14 times.

Expanded substitutions have allowed coaches to not only influence that match, but rest players for a tournament with a busy schedule in hot, humid conditions. Because its opener was postponed twice, United will play three group matches over nine days — a demanding calendar under even normal circumstances.

AD

AD

New England has not played since last Thursday’s 1-0 victory over the Montreal Impact.

“Because we used our subs early in the match [Monday], because of the way the game played out, this 3½-day rest is not going to be as big a deal as it might have been if the game went differently,” Olsen said.

However, he added, “it is a quick turnaround and it accentuates even more we’re going to need all 20-plus players to get out of our group. … If the first game is any indication, we are pretty deep and we’ve got a lot of guys who can contribute.”