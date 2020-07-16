Pending approval from the D.C. Department of Health, as well as D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser, the DCSAA plans to move forward with a “Condensed Interscholastic Plan” of three separate playing seasons aimed to allow athletes in fall sports an opportunity to compete this school year.
“We have consulted with the DC Health, our member public, public charter and private schools to discuss the options for having athletics this school year,” Ray said. “Given the current science and data, this is the best solution to allow our student-athletes to compete in 2020-21.”
According to the plan, each season (fall, winter, spring) will include a three-week preseason followed by a six-week regular season. From there, eligible teams will compete in their respective league playoffs, before advancing to the DCSAA state championship bracket.
Winter sports basketball and indoor track will be the first teams tentatively planning to be back in action with practices scheduled to begin Dec. 14 and games ranging from Jan. 4 to Feb. 28.
Fall sports cross-country, football, volleyball and soccer are scheduled to get underway Feb. 1 with games starting Feb. 22 and concluding April 16.
Spring sports — baseball, softball, tennis, ultimate disc, chess and track and field — are set to resume March 29.
.
“These are unprecedented times,” DCSAA chairwoman Rosalyn Overstreet-Gonzalez said in the statement. “And first and foremost the DCSAA remains committed to the welfare of our student-athletes.”