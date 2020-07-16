The Nationals are scheduled to host the New York Yankees on July 23, the first game of MLB’s 60-game schedule for 2020. As of Thursday afternoon, the location of the matchup was still being determined. The Nationals have considered two alternate sites, according to two people with knowledge of the situation, including their Class A stadium in Fredericksburg, Va., and, to a much lesser extent, their spring training facility in West Palm Beach, Fla.

An MLB spokesman confirmed the Nationals are one of two teams, along with the Los Angeles Dodgers, dealing with municipal quarantine rules that could present additional challenges during the season. The league is helping to resolve those issues, but it is unclear whether the Dodgers are also exploring alternate sites.

Officials in the D.C. mayor’s office did not immediately respond to questions about the rules for the Nationals.

Since summer training began on July 3, the Nationals have had eight players and one coach enter D.C.'s mandated 14-day quarantine. Six of those players traveled to the U.S. from the Dominican Republic, and were potentially exposed to the virus on one of two MLB-chartered flights. The absences have illustrated the fragility of baseball’s return plan, which includes every-other-day coronavirus testing for all players, coaches and staff.

Now, though, the situation’s created doubt about whether the Nationals can operate in Washington.

MLB’s operations manual has six stipulations for someone to return after potential coronavirus exposure. They include that an individual must test negative in an expedited test and self-quarantine while waiting for the result; they must be asymptomatic; they must undergo frequent temperature tests and symptom monitoring for at least 10 days after the possible exposure; they must wear a mask at all times, except when on the field; they must undergo a daily saliva test for seven days following possible exposure; and they must immediately self-isolate if they show symptoms or are otherwise instructed to by the team’s medical staff.

Not included: A mandated 14-day quarantine period. MLB’s operations manual says government protocols will trump its own, particularly “regarding the return to work of individuals who have come into close contact (as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) with individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19.”

The Nationals are scheduled to work out at Nationals Park on Thursday evening, as they have for almost two weeks. A person with knowledge of the situation said there is not yet a deadline to decide on a venue for Opening Day.

Julie Zauzmer contributed to this report.