The Montreal Canadiens benefited the most by the format change to a 24-team postseason but they appear to be fodder for their first-round opponent, the Pittsburgh Penguins. However there are a few matchups that could produce upsets ahead of the start of the playoffs.

To determine the likelihood of a team advancing past the best-of-five qualifying round we looked at each team’s actual win-loss record and its expected win-loss record based on goals scored and allowed — also known as its Pythagorean winning percentage — during regulation and overtime games only.

Eastern Conference

Byes

Boston Bruins (44-14-12, 100 points)

Tampa Bay Lightning (43-21-6, 92 points)

Washington Capitals (41-20-8, 90 points)

Philadelphia Flyers (41-21-7, 89 points)

Best-of-5 qualifiers

No. 5 Pittsburgh Penguins (40-23-6, 86 points) vs. No. 12 Montreal Canadiens (31-31-9, 71 points)

Penguins have an 80 percent chance to win the series

Jake Guentzel returning from shoulder surgery will be a big boost for this squad. Guentzel scored a career-high 40 goals last season and was on pace to break that mark (20 goals in 39 games) before injuring his shoulder during the third period of a game against the Ottawa Senators in late December and undergoing surgery a day later.

When the 25-year-old skated with captain Sidney Crosby at even strength during the regular season the Penguins generated more scoring chances overall (131 to 109) and more in the high-danger areas like the slot and the crease (60 to 44) than their opponents over 252 minutes. The differential was even greater when Guentzel didn’t have Crosby on his line, indicating he wasn’t merely a passenger when skating with Crosby at even strength.

The results with Evgeni Malkin were even better. Pittsburgh outchanced (169 to 108) and outscored opponents 22 to 11 at even strength when Malkin and Guentzel shared the ice (285 minutes).

No. 6 Carolina Hurricanes (38-25-5, 81 points) vs. No. 11 New York Rangers (37-28-5, 79 points)

Hurricanes have a 58 percent chance to win the series

Carolina was one of two teams to vote against the new playoff format and it appears their instincts were right. The Rangers, a fringe playoff team, dominated the Hurricanes during the regular season by winning all four matchups while outscoring them 17-9. However, the Hurricanes are still one of the best in the league at generating high quality chances at even strength (12.4 shots from the slot or crease per 60 minutes, second-highest in the NHL) and get back defenseman Dougie Hamilton who was having a Norris Trophy-caliber campaign before a fractured fibula sidelined him on Jan. 16.

Hamilton, 14 goals and 26 assists in 47 games, averaged over 23 minutes a night and was an integral part of Carolina’s special teams. He skated over two minutes per night with the penalty kill and over three minutes per game with the power play. When he skated with Jaccob Slavin the Hurricanes outscored opponents 29 to 20 at even strength (703 minutes) overall and 2 to 1 against the Rangers during the regular season. Carolina also enjoyed a 16 to 7 edge in high-danger scoring chances against New York with the duo on the ice.

No. 7 New York Islanders (35-23-10, 80 points) vs. No. 10 Florida Panthers (35-26-8, 78 points)

Islanders have a 53 percent chance to win the series

The Islanders scored 2.6 goals per 60 minutes at even strength during the regular season (21st) and had difficulty converting with the man advantage (17 percent, 24th). Florida, meanwhile, will hope 31-year-old Sergei Bobrovsky can continue to stand tall in net against New York.

In 27 career games against the Islanders, Bobrovsky is 16-10-0 with a .928 save percentage. Two of those losses occurred this season but Bobrovsky still managed to turn away 61 of 65 shots against (.938) with only one of those goals against occurring in the slot or crease.

No. 8 Toronto Maple Leafs (36-25-9, 81 points) vs. No. 9 Columbus Blue Jackets (33-22-15, 81 points)

Maple Leafs have a 61 percent chance to win the series

Toronto excels at creating high-quality shots (30.1 scoring chances per 60 minutes, second-highest in the NHL) and Auston Matthews is third among forwards for individual scoring chances produced from the slot and crease during even strength (94). Teammates William Nylander and John Tavares are eighth (88) and 13th (77) respectively. Mitch Marner, meanwhile, finished ninth for assists (51).

The Blue Jackets’ defense could be up to the task but it would be a reversal from the regular season. Matthews and Nylander’s line outscored Columbus 3-0 at even strength with a 12-3 edge in scoring chances this season.

“I have a lineup that I foresee,” Blue Jackets coach John Tortorella told a local radio show. “Some guys may play themselves in [and] a couple guys may play themselves off. I’m excited about the group that could be our team playing in August.”

Western Conference

Byes

St. Louis Blues (42-19-10, 94 points)

Colorado Avalanche (42-20-8, 92 points)

Vegas Golden Knights (39-24-8, 86 points)

Dallas Stars (37-24-8, 82 points)

Best-of-5 qualifiers

No. 5 Edmonton Oilers (37-25-9, 83 points) vs. No. 12 Chicago Blackhawks (32-30-8, 72 points)

Oilers have a 63 percent chance to win the series

Edmonton is stacked with scorers. Leon Draisaitl is a Hart Trophy favorite after scoring 43 goals and 67 assists for a league-leading 110 points in 71 games. Connor McDavid added 34 goals and 63 assists for 97 points in 64 games. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins chipped in 61 points and, when he skated with Draisaitl, the Oilers dominated opponents at even strength by a 33-to-15 scoring margin with more than half of those goals scored originating in the high-danger areas.

The Oilers also had the most effective power play in the NHL since 1980-81 (30 percent).

No. 6 Nashville Predators (35-26-8, 78 points) vs. No. 11 Arizona Coyotes (33-29-8, 74 points)

Predators have a 57 percent chance to win the series

The Predators were an average squad this season, ranking 15th in expected goals per 60 minutes and 13th in expected goals allowed per 60 minutes at the conclusion of the regular season. Nashville’s ace in the hole is defenseman and Norris contender Roman Josi (16 goals and 49 assists in 69 games) plus fellow blue-liner Ryan Ellis (38 points in 49 games).

With Josi on the ice the Preds outscored opponents 74 to 45 at even strength and saw over 54 percent of scoring chances go in their favor during the regular season. Ellis and his linemates helped Nashville outscore opponents 59 to 36 with 55 percent of scoring chances in the team’s favor. The two shared the ice for 761 minutes and ended up with a plus-22 goal differential plus a 56 percent share of the scoring chances.

No. 7 Vancouver Canucks (36-27-6,78 points) vs. No. 10 Minnesota Wild (35-27-7, 77 points)

Wild have a 52 percent chance to win the series

Dean Evanson, hired in the aftermath of Bruce Boudreau’s dismissal, had the Wild playing an aggressive form of hockey over the final dozen games of the shortened season. Minnesota increased its shot volume and improved its shot quality during Evanson’s watch, while still maintaining its place among the defensive elite of the NHL.

The Wild allowed a league low 8.1 high-danger chances at even strength throughout the season, which will make it very difficult on a young Canucks team that was only average in this regard (14th) during the shortened 2019-20 campaign.

No. 8 Calgary Flames (36-27-7, 79 points) vs. No. 9 Winnipeg Jets (37-28-6, 80 points)

Flames have a 51 percent chance to win the series

Calgary rebounded over the last two months of the regular season after hitting an offensive drought at the start of 2020, improving its scoring rate from 2.2 goals per game in January during regulation or overtime to 3.3 over February and March. The Flames had peaked in December, scoring 3.7 goals per game.

Since February, center Mikael Backlund scored 3.7 even-strength points per 60 minutes, the second-highest rate in the NHL among forwards, with teammate Matthew Tkachuk not too far behind at No. 18 (3.0). Andrew Mangiapane could also be found among the top 25 forwards for even-strength scoring rate (2.8). Johnny Gaudreau was consistent all season, scoring 58 points (18 goals with 40 assists) in 70 games.

The Flames’ biggest test will be Winnipeg goalie Connor Hellebuyck in net. Hellebuyck is the favorite to win this year’s Vezina Trophy after leading the league in games played (58), shots faced (1,796), saves (1,656) and shutouts (six). He also finished sixth in save percentage (.922).