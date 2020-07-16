So yeah, one would think Woods has had this week circled on the calendar as he waited out his latest back ailment and then the PGA Tour’s coronavirus-caused hiatus. Awaiting him on the course is an almost absurdly stacked field, one worthy of just about any major and featuring a number of players who also have ample experience at Muirfield Village, considering that last week’s PGA Tour event also took place there. Here’s what to expect.

All times Eastern.

TV/streaming

Thursday-Friday: 2:30-6:30 p.m., Golf Channel.

AD

AD

Saturday: 12:30-3 p.m., Golf Channel; 3-6 p.m., CBS.

Sunday: 1-3:30 p.m., Golf Channel; 3:30-6 p.m., CBS.

The PGA Tour’s subscription streaming service will air coverage of featured groups and featured holes starting at 7:15 a.m. Thursday-Friday and 8:40 a.m. Saturday-Sunday.

Woods’s tee times

Paired with Rory McIlroy and Brooks Koepka, Woods will take the course at 1:17 p.m. on Thursday and 8:17 a.m. on Friday.

Other featured groups

Bryson DeChambeau, Collin Morikawa, Patrick Cantlay (8:06 a.m. Thursday, 1:06 p.m. Friday): The past two winners on the PGA Tour are paired with Cantlay, who won this tournament in 2019 and tied for seventh at last weekend’s event at Muirfield Village.

AD

Justin Thomas, Xander Schauffele, Dustin Johnson (8:17 a.m. Thursday, 1:17 p.m. Friday): Thomas, the hard-luck playoff loser last weekend, heads out with Schauffele (three top 20 finishes since the PGA Tour’s return) and Johnson (a winner three weeks ago at the RBC Heritage).

The field

Woods could not have picked a tougher field of competitors to make his return. In terms of the strength of field metric, the Memorial will be the toughest non-major PGA Tour event … ever (at least as far back as the Official World Golf Rankings go).

Going down the world rankings, you don’t get to a player not in attendance at Muirfield Village until No. 9 Adam Scott, who hasn’t played an event since the PGA Tour’s restart and has said he won’t play again until the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational later this month. Of the top 20, only Scott, No. 12 Tommy Fleetwood and No. 15 Tyrrell Hatton won’t be in attendance.

So what’s new with Muirfield Village this week?

By playing consecutive tournaments on the same course, the PGA Tour basically is in uncharted territory. Course officials only can do so much to alter the course from one week to the next, but tournament director Gary Young is promising faster greens, higher rough, trickier pin placements and different tee boxes for the Memorial, at least compared with last week’s Workday Charity Open, enough that he expects the winning score to be significantly higher than the 19-under-par 269s carded by playoff contestants Collin Morikawa and Justin Thomas.

So how is Woods’s game these days?

Woods had a rough outing in his last official PGA Tour event, a 68th-place finish at the Genesis Invitational in February (he finished last among players who made the cut). But since then we haven’t had much to go on apart from Woods’s performance in a May charity match with Phil Mickelson and NFL stars Tom Brady and Peyton Manning, where he looked to be hitting it pretty well (albeit on his home course in Florida).

AD

AD

A full-field PGA Tour event stocked with stars — nearly all of them with recent tournaments under their belts — obviously is a different beast, but Woods said Tuesday after a practice round with Thomas that his back is feeling good and he’s ready to give it another go.

“I feel so much better than I did then,” he said. “I’ve been able to train and concentrate on getting back up to speed and back up to tournament speed, so how I was moving at ‘The Match’ and being able to progress since then, being out here today and being able to play with JT today, it was a lot of fun for both of us.”

For what it’s worth, as of Wednesday DraftKings had set Woods’s odds to win the tournament at +2500, meaning a successful $100 bet would win $2,500.