Santos, who was accused of making unwelcome and inappropriate advances toward female employees and two sportswriters, was fired Saturday night. The team did not comment on his dismissal.
Santos had been with the team for 14 years and was well-regarded for his ability to identify free agents both in and out of season. He won praise inside the office as he constantly scrambled to seek replacements when starters went down. He was part of a young core of football executives who worked together, closely, on many personnel matters.
In the weeks before each spring’s NFL draft, Santos was often consulted for his opinions on offensive linemen, since many considered him to have a strong feel for who could succeed at the position. He was an offensive lineman in college at North Carolina State, where he started for four years.
He came to Washington as a pro personnel assistant in 2006 after spending a year as an intern at Vanderbilt. Before that, he was the assistant head football coach at Eastside High School in Patterson, N.J. From 2009-2013, he was a pro scout for Washington, scouting opponents in advance and evaluating players both in the NFL and the Canadian Football League before his promotion to director of pro personnel in 2014.
Read more: