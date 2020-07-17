This year’s Haskell drew a seven-horse field headlined by Authentic, trained by Bob Baffert, and Dr Post, runner-up in last month’s Belmont Stakes.

Haskell Invitational Stakes (Grade 1)

12th race at Monmouth Park, 1⅛ miles on dirt

AD

Pick: No. 2 Authentic, 4-5 on the morning line

Favorites have fared well in this race. Eight of the last 12 winners were listed as the morning line favorite and over the past 28 years only one Haskell winner, Girvin in 2017, has been worse than 9-2 odds. Authentic, the odds-on favorite, drew the No. 2 post position and will be ridden by Mike Smith. A son of Into Mischief, Authentic is 3-1-0 in four career starts and is exiting a second-place finish behind Honor A.P. in the Grade 1 Santa Anita Derby on June 6. Authentic currently ranks third on the Kentucky Derby points list with 100.

AD

The Haskell also favors horses with tactical speed and it is assumed the jockey switch to Smith will push Authentic to the front early. Smith has won 20 of 64 races with front-running horses this year, throwing a profit of 21 cents per $2 wagered, per data from Brisnet.

And finally, Baffert has done remarkably well in this event. He’s entered a dozen horses in the Haskell and finished with a record eight victories, including five winners between 2010 and 2015, and four second-place finishes. Smith has won the Haskell twice, aboard Holy Bull in 1994 and on Coronado’s Quest in 1998.

“I love the track,” Baffert said on a conference call Wednesday. “Speed horses usually do well there. But the reason I have had all that success is that I have brought my best horses there and they are good horses. That’s the secret.”

AD

AD

Here are win selections for the other graded stakes races on Saturday at Aqueduct.

Matchmaker Stakes (Grade 3)

9th race at Monmouth Park, 1⅛ miles on turf

Pick: No. 6 Nay Lady Nay, 5-2 on the morning line

This race can go one of two ways. Valedictorian gets an easy trip to the rail and never looks back, going wire to wire for the victory like she did last year in the Grade 3 Eatontown Stakes. Or her downturn as a 6-year-old is for real (her Brisnet speed figures have dropped from a peak of 97 in 2019 to 90 over four races in 2020) and her best days are behind her. I am going with the latter and focusing on one of the horses further back of the pack, Nay Lady Nay.

AD

Nay Lady Nay won the Grade 2 Mrs. Revere Stakes at Churchill Downs in November and had a wide trip in the Grade 3 Mint Julip Stakes over that same track in May. Sure, she finished eighth by two lengths in that race but her speed is good enough to win against this field and her late kick (last ¼ mile in 23.6 seconds) showed she will be around the leaders in the stretch.

AD

In addition, Trainer Chad Brown wins at a 30 percent clip when he ships in for a race and he made a jockey switch to Paco Lopez, who has been aboard Nay Lady Nay for two of her three wins in six career races.

Monmouth Cup (Grade 3)

10th race at Monmouth Park, 1⅛ miles on dirt

Pick: No. 6 Core Beliefs, 12-1 on the morning line

AD

This son of Quality Road is an overachiever. He has hit the board eight times over 14 career starts (four against graded stakes competition) and typically goes off at odds of 8-1 or higher. His win in the Grade 2 New Orleans Handicap at Fair Grounds in 2019 was at 9-1, giving him one of only two Grade 1 or 2 wins among the field (Math Wizard has the other).

Core Beliefs is also the only horse in the field with three triple-digit Brisnet speed figures at the distance over a dry track in his last 10 races.

United Nations Stakes (Grade 1)

11th race at Monmouth Park, 1⅜ miles on turf

AD

Pick: No. 6 Current, 4-1 on the morning line

The Tiller Stakes at Belmont was the last race for four of the nine horses in the field, including the winner, Paret. However, Paret got a dream trip with unfettered access to the rail early where he cruised to victory. Current, meanwhile, was forced wide early and then again heading into the upper stretch. According to Trakus data, if Current had the same advantages as Paret he would have finished barely a length behind the winner, not fifth by 2½ lengths as seen in the past performances. In other words, Current’s performance in that race is much better than it appears on paper.

AD

Plus, Current is the only horse in the field to win a Grade 1 or Grade 2 stakes race with a speed figure at or close to par (the 1½ mile Pan American Stakes at Gulfstream Park in March) earning the 4-year-old a final Brisnet speed figure of 101.

Molly Pitcher Stakes (Grade 3)

14th race at Monmouth Park, 1 1/16 miles on dirt

AD

Pick: No. 2 Royal Flag, 3-1 on the morning line

This is a competitive field with a few flawed contenders. She’s a Julie is a multiple graded stakes winner but set a career Brisnet speed figure the last time out, reducing the chance she will fare her best on Saturday. Vault, trained by Brad Cox, is in a similar situation. She set a career high speed figure last outing in Delaware.

AD

Wrong Color, Cloud Charmer and Flat Awesome Jenny aren’t fast enough. Gotham Gala, Queen Nekia, Our Super Freak and Sweet Sami D have shown the speed but aren’t graded stakes caliber horses. That leaves Horologist and Royal Flag.

Horologist pulled up in her last race, the Grade 2 Santa Maria at Santa Anita, and was walked off. Before that she was blocked on the final turn in the Grade 1 Apple Blossom Handicap and ended up with a sixth-place finish. Her last win came in the Grade 3 Monmouth Oaks last August. Royal Flag, on the other hand, is lightly raced with three convincing wins in four races. Her last two outings both earned a speed figure at or above par for this graded stakes event.