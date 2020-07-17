

New England's Gustavo Bou takes a free kick as Edison Flores and Erik Sorga defend in first half of Group C match at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Federico Higuaín is the X factor in D.C. United’s restarted season, a shrewd Argentine attacker nearing the end of a terrific career. At the MLS is Back Tournament outside Orlando, Coach Ben Olsen is easing him into the effort, waiting until a healthy chunk of time has passed.

Four days after launching a two-goal comeback, Higuain on Friday took advantage of New England’s gaffe and scored the equalizer in the 72nd minute to forge a 1-1 draw with the Revolution at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.

The second rally earned United a second point in Group C and kept alive its hopes of advancing to the knockout stage in what is MLS’s return from the pandemic shutdown. A victory late Tuesday night against the Montreal Impact (0-2-0) would secure passage, either as a top-two finisher or as one of the best third-place teams.

[D.C. United needed help in its MLS tournament opener. FIFA's rules provided it.]

New England and Toronto lead with four points apiece (1-0-1).

The group stage also counts toward the regular season, and United is now 1-1-2.

Olsen made several lineup changes: Yamil Asad took Ulises Segura’s spot at left wing; Oniel Fisher started at right back, which allowed Russell Canouse to move into his natural position in defensive midfield, replacing red-carded Júnior Moreno; and striker Erik Sorga supplanted Ola Kamara (quadriceps injury).

Sorga, an Estonian in his first season in MLS, was not in uniform for the opener. No reason was given, though it was clear he was the player who received a false-positive coronavirus test.

[Washington Spirit enters NWSL knockout stage with Rose Lavelle, without Andi Sullivan]

Fisher made his first start since suffering an ACL injury in September 2018.

The Revolution was the fresher side, having had eight days since defeating Montreal, while United contended with a 3½-day turnaround following a twice-postponed, 2-2 draw with Toronto FC.

No surprise: New England set the terms and forced United’s attackers to retreat. Kelyn Rowe’s 22-yard bid skimmed the crossbar and Gustavo Bou forced Bill Hamid to make a diving save. Otherwise, D.C. contained the Revolution’s superior possession.

[D.C. United surveys fans about matches at Audi Field as MLS aims a return to home markets]

When it did have the ball, United did not show any imagination -- a laborious tack that plagued it in the first half of the opener. Peruvian playmaker Edison Flores was quiet again.

The first half ended with a whimper.

Olsen pulled Sorga at halftime and inserted Segura, a midfielder who on occasion plays up front.

The Revolution needed less than six minutes of the second half to go ahead. Cristian Penilla’s effort took a deflection and floated over center back Steven Birnbaum. Adam Buksa, a 6-foot-3 striker from Poland, was well-positioned to direct an eight-yard header beyond Hamid’s reach.

United was shaken to life. Tempo increased and movement improved but quality opportunities were slow to surface.

Hamid made a fingertip save on Penilla’s counterattacking threat in the 61st minute.

Without a breakthrough, Olsen turned to his bench again in the 69th minute. The quiet Flores came off and Higuain entered.

On Monday, the Argentine scored four minutes into his D.C. debut and helped spark a comeback while his team was shorthanded. United is building up Higuain’s endurance after almost 14 months without competitive soccer because of an ACL injury.

Given the match circumstances, a longer run Friday was sensible.

Once again, it took almost no time for him to score. On a breakaway against Toronto, he converted with a cheeky chip over the advancing goalkeeper.

This time, he received a gift from the Revolution.

Under no pressure in his own end, center back Antonio Mlinar Delamea blindly touched the ball back to where he thought goalkeeper Matt Turner was waiting.

Turner was not there. Higuain beat Turner to the errant pass and pushed the ball wide of the scrambling keeper before rolling it into the vacant net.

Rejuvenated by the unexpected help, United hunted for the go-ahead goal down the stretch. As he did Monday, Chris Odoi-Atsem provided a boost off the bench. His cross in the 87th minute almost connected at the edge of the six-yard box.