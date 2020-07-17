

Fans will be able to catch the Nats and O's in exhibition action on MASN after all. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

In a departure from its plans announced Tuesday, MASN will in fact broadcast both exhibition games between the Washington Nationals and Baltimore Orioles next week.

The geographical rivals face off Monday and Tuesday in summer camp matchup, both taking place at 6:05 p.m. The Nats will travel to Baltimore on Monday and host the Orioles on Tuesday, with Monday’s contest called only by the Orioles broadcast team.

A MASN spokesperson did not immediately return requests for comment. The Nationals and Orioles jointly own MASN, with Baltimore owning a majority stake.

The Nationals begin their exhibition play by hosting the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday at 6:05 p.m.

A MASN spokesperson originally cited a lack of revenue during the coronavirus pandemic and the heath risks associated with covering a game as reasons to not broadcast the exhibitions.

“The last five months have been extraordinarily challenging for every American,” the spokesperson said in a statement earlier this week. “MASN is thrilled to bring back Major League Baseball to the lives of millions of Nats and O’s fans throughout the region starting next week. In order to mitigate the health risks to the production crews to the greatest extent possible, the network will focus its efforts on the regular season games rather than the handful of 'summer camp’ dress rehearsals."

The Nationals brought in their own video staff to film Wednesday’s intrasquad game, which aired free on MLB.TV.

Washington unveiled its complete 2020 broadcast schedule Friday, announcing it will continue its regular season local television partnership on MASN and radio affiliation with 106.7 The Fan, which will air the Saturday and Tuesday exhibitions. The defending World Series champions’ regular season slate also features six national television appearances.

The club’s entire opening series against the New York Yankees will be broadcast across the country. Thursday’s season opener will be carried on ESPN while Saturday’s game will air on Fox and Sunday’s matinee will be shown on both TBS and MASN.

The Nats appear on ESPN again on Aug. 4, against the New York Mets in a game that will also air on MASN2. Their Aug. 27 game against the Phillies will air on Fox and their Sept. 11 matchup against the Atlanta Braves will broadcast on Fox Sports 1 and MASN.

Read more on the Nationals:

For Daniel Hudson, playing in 2020 means barely seeing family. He’s not alone.

With Joe Ross opting out, Erick Fedde has an imperfect opportunity

Nationals are being tested on and off the field as they prepare for a unique season