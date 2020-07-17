The 6-foot-4 center joins guard Natasha Cloud and forward-center LaToya Sanders as Mystics who have opted out. Cloud and Sanders did so to focus on social justice causes. Elena Delle Donne also applied for a medical exemption, citing Lyme diseason, but was denied and has not yet made a decision on whether to play. Delle Donne, the reigning MVP, is also recovering from January back surgery.

Charles wrote that she was going back and forth over whether to play, weighing both the global coronavirus pandemic and the charged climate of social justice in the country in the wake of George Floyd’s killing by police in Minneapolis. She was filling out a medical form and noticed she was answering “yes” to a lot of questions meant to determine if she was high-risk of serious complications should she contract covid-19. The team doctor agreed that she was high risk and, ultimately, so did a league panel of doctors.

“My condition, called extrinsic asthma, impacts my immune system,” Charles wrote, “and would make playing during a pandemic a very risky and dangerous proposition.”

Charles, 31, explained she was diagnosed five years ago while playing in China, when she walked off the court during a game with breathing difficulty. She has since experienced “pneumonia, bronchial spasms, wheezing, and severe breathing problems that have occurred at least once a year — including a serious one when I was playing in a game against Minnesota in 2017.”

Charles wrote that she plans to use her time away from the team to dedicate her focus to social justice causes. She specifically noted black-owned businesses, organizations that support Black Lives Matter and communities in need. Charles said she will be making “countless” $846 donations to those businesses and organizations, a symbolic amount that matches the 8 minutes, 46 seconds an officer had his knee on Floyd’s neck.

“While we are disappointed that Tina will not be with us this summer,” Mystics Coach/GM oach Mike Thibault said in a statement, “we fully understand the reason for her medical exemption and look forward to having her with us next season. Again, the health of our players takes precedence. There hasn’t been anything normal about playing this season, but we are prepared and excited to play with the group that is here in Florida.”