“Today, sadly, the data point in the wrong direction,” NCAA President Mark Emmert said in a statement. “If there is to be college sports in the fall, we need to get a much better handle on the pandemic.”

In its document laying out recommended practices for what it called the “resocialization” of college athletes — following the widespread cancellations in March of sports events, including its lucrative men’s basketball tournament — the NCAA said it had been proceeding since then under the expectation that national coronavirus rates would continue a “downward” trajectory. The organization also anticipated that as college sports neared their return, that would occur amid a greater environment of “syndromic surveillance, national testing strategies and enhanced contact tracing.”

Instead, the NCAA noted that there has been “a considerable spike in cases in recent weeks,” which the organization suggested was linked to inconsistent decision-making regarding timelines and benchmarks for reopening state economies. That development, in turn, means that member schools should “contemplate a holistic strategy that includes testing to return to sports with a high contact risk.”

The NCAA classified sports with a high contact risk as: basketball, field hockey, football, ice hockey, lacrosse, rowing, rugby, soccer, squash, volleyball, water polo and wrestling. Of those, basketball and, in particular, football are of primary importance to most athletic departments in terms of revenue that is key to the maintenance of their operations. Already some universities have announced that they intend to reduce sports programs, as several NCAA conferences, from Division I to Division III, have gone ahead and canceled fall sports.

The CAA was reported Thursday to be set to make such an announcement Friday, which would make it and the Ivy League the most high-profile conferences thus far to decide they won’t play football until at least the spring.

The SEC, arguably the college conference most closely tied to football, is still weighing its options, but its commissioner recently echoed Emmert’s concerns about the direction of the pandemic.

“The fact we’ve seen increasing cases over the last few weeks across our region is not a positive indicator,” SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said Monday, following a meeting of the conference’s athletic directors.

According to Sports Illustrated, several influential figures within the SEC view pushing football to the spring as only a “last resort,” as it could cause major issues if the conference also tries to have a traditional fall season in 2021. Of course, the biggest issue remains “an enemy you can’t see or smell,” as one SEC administrator put it to SI while adding, “These are crazy times.”

In its new guidelines, the NCAA alluded to the fact that researchers are still learning how the novel coronavirus infects — and affects — human bodies. “This document reflects the relevant scientific and medical information available at the time of print,” the organization said, noting that it developed its recommendations in consultation with several sports-medicine panels as well as with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

As the risk of transmission is greatest when people are in “prolonged close contact” in places of suboptimal ventilation, the document stated, mitigation should include face coverings, distancing, daily self-health checks and outdoor training, including strength and conditioning workouts, whenever possible.

Athletes are encouraged to wear plastic face shields when a “mask/cloth face covering cannot be safely tolerated,” and masks should be worn at all times on sidelines, including for an athlete who “moves from the playing field to the sideline to confer with a coach.”

Testing plays a major role in the NCAA guidelines, with a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test of a nasopharyngeal swab described as “the gold standard.” However, “emerging” test strategies, such as nasal swab or salivary samples and point-of-care antigen testing, are seen as being potentially crucial in the near future.

For football players, the NCAA is calling for PCR testing within 72 hours of competition. If that cannot be done, then “the competition should be postponed or canceled, or an alternative plan for testing should be developed and agreed upon,” the NCAA stated.

The guidelines also contemplated scenarios in which continued or increasing rates of coronavirus might mean that high contact risk sports “may not be practiced safely in some areas.”

Conditions that could lead to decisions by NCAA member schools, in conjunction with local health officials, to discontinue athletic activities include: an inability, for a variety of reasons, to perform “symptomatic, surveillance and pre-competition testing when warranted”; an inability to carry out “adequate contact tracing”; and local officials declaring an “inability for the hospital infrastructure to accommodate a surge in hospitalizations related to COVID-19.”

The potential for a spike in coronavirus cases to overwhelm local medical infrastructure is a major concern for Sankey, among others. When asked Monday what would have him feeling encouraged about playing this fall, the SEC commissioner replied, “We need to see the ability for our hospitals and our health-care systems to manage covid-19.”

The NCAA’s chief medical officer, Brian Hainline, said in a statement Thursday, “Any recommendation on a pathway toward a safe return to sport will depend on the national trajectory of COVID-19 spread.”

“The idea of sport resocialization is predicated,” he added, “on a scenario of reduced or flattened infection rates.”