The NFL’s response came in a written statement issued Friday morning after 15 former Redskins employees told The Washington Post in a report Thursday that they were sexually harassed during their time with the team.

“These matters as reported are serious, disturbing and contrary to the NFL’s values,” the league’s statement said. “Everyone in the NFL has the right to work in an environment free from any and all forms of harassment. Washington has engaged outside counsel to conduct a thorough investigation into these allegations. The club has pledged that it will give its full cooperation to the investigator and we expect the club and all employees to do so. We will meet with the attorneys upon the conclusion of their investigation and take any action based on the findings.”

The team said Thursday that it had hired D.C. attorney Beth Wilkinson and her firm, Wilkinson Walsh, “to conduct a thorough independent review of this entire matter and help the team set new employee standards for the future.”

The women’s allegations spanned from 2006 to 2019 and were made against Larry Michael, the team’s former senior vice president of content and its play-by-play announcer on its radio broadcasts; Alex Santos, the team’s former director of pro personnel; Richard Mann II, the team’s former assistant director of pro personnel; Dennis Greene, former president of business operations; and Mitch Gershman, former chief operating officer.

No women accused team owner Daniel Snyder or former team president Bruce Allen of inappropriate behavior. But some expressed skepticism that Snyder and Allen were unaware of the behavior. The women blamed the team for having an understaffed human resources department and said they viewed an environment of verbal abuse by top executives as contributing to the team’s inappropriate treatment of employees.

Santos and Mann were fired by the Redskins last weekend. Michael announced his retirement this week.

The individuals accused of misconduct also could be subject to potential discipline under the NFL’s personal conduct policy.

The NFL fined former Carolina Panthers owner Jerry Richardson $2.75 million in 2018 after investigating claims of workplace misconduct against him. Richardson sold his team to David Tepper.