Washington hired Mann as a pro scout in 2010, where for seven years his roles included preparing weekly advance reports of the team’s opponents and evaluating potential free agents on other club’s rosters. He also scouted the Canadian Football League.
In 2017, he was promoted to assistant director of pro personnel, where he worked closely with the director, Alex Santos, who also was let go by the team last weekend.
Before coming to Washington, Mann worked on the same Tampa Bay Buccaneers staff as Jay Gruden, who would eventually become Washington’s head coach from 2014-2019. At the time, the Buccaneers were coached by Gruden’s brother, Jon. Several of Jay Gruden’s eventual Washington assistants were also on that Tampa Bay staff. In three years with the Bucs, Mann was a personnel assistant and a college personnel assistant.
His father, Richard Mann, a longtime NFL assistant coach, was also at Tampa at the time.
Mann played college football at Salisbury University where he was a return specialist. After college, he was a pro personnel intern with the Baltimore Ravens before going to Tampa Bay.
Read more: