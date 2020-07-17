For that segment of the population that monitors PGA Tour cuts on Fridays, it did qualify as a ride.

“Well, not very good,” he said of his round.

By the time the 15-time major champion and still-reigning Masters champion signed his second-round 76 that followed his first-round 71, his resumption of PGA Tour play for the first time since February had reached a limbo. He stood at 3-over par with the cut line at 2-over and a grueling afternoon ahead for many. Such suspense owed largely to the howling 12 holes during which Woods frequented enough Muirfield Village rough to bogey five of them and double-bogey another, seemingly turning down the noise of an event already hushed without spectators amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Soon, he resumed a hard and common theme, describing a limited mobility that crept up during warm-ups as it does and hindered his swing as it does — “I wasn’t moving as well as I’d like” — even as he did say, “I would like to have the opportunity to play tomorrow, and hopefully the cut will fall one more and I’ll have the opportunity.”

A slide from 2-under par to 5-over with three holes to play didn’t seem imminent when Woods, playing alongside fellow giants Brooks Koepka and Rory McIlroy, knocked his tee shot on No. 12 gorgeously over the water to within three feet, then plopped that in for a birdie. But a slide did come, and it did start straightaway.

Woods bogeyed No. 13, where he three-putted from 38 feet; the par-5 No. 15, where he made three separate visits to various rough along the way; No. 17, where he toured a fairway bunker and the rough in front of the green; No. 2 when he arrived in primary rough and then intermediate rough; and No. 6, where he drove into the rough on the right, rallied to within six feet but missed that.

Amid all of that, he double-bogeyed No. 1 after starting off 267 yards into the fairway before the kind of sequence one might see in early-morning nightmares. As his third shot groaned from the rough on the left ahead of the green, across the front of the green and into a green-side bunker on the right, the golf ball looked profoundly depressed. He pitched up from there and two-putted.

Yet once the hard 12 ended, Woods did birdie the par-5 No. 7 and the par-3 No. 8 when he produced violins from the green-side bunker to within two feet on one, then drained a 20-footer on the next. Then his trip through the right-side rough plus a layup on his closing hole, No. 9, wound its way to a seven-foot par save that kept things uncertain.

With long-term back woes forcing him to pick his tournament spots at 44, Woods had felt great in rejoining the tour at its sixth stop since it resumed after a 91-day hiatus wreaked by the pandemic. The respite had helped him feel sturdier. Five months after closing with a 76-77 and finishing 68th at Riviera in a chilly Los Angeles, he came here to a tournament he has won five times, if not since 2011, and he put together a fine 1-under par 71 on Thursday. He felt unbothered by the absence of spectators as he played alongside four-time major champions Brooks Koepka and Rory McIlroy.

“I was very pleased with the way I drove it, my feel for the irons,” he said after that round.

By Friday, he found himself saying, “Well, I don’t have the same type of stamina that I used to have, that’s for sure, when I was training hard and running and all that stuff. Granted, I’m a lot older now, so things change, they evolve. Yeah, so it is what it is. Energy, you try to suck it up as best you can and get through it.”