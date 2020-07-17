MLB is not revealing the names of individual players who test positive, without their consent, but one of the positives from the past week is known to be New York Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman.
After a rocky rollout of “intake” testing as players reported to summer camps — which the league blamed largely on logistical and shipping issues over the Fourth of July holiday weekend — baseball’s testing program appears to have stabilized over the past two weeks.
Out of 17,949 samples collected during “monitoring” testing — once every two days for most essential personnel — just 23, or 0.1 percent, have been new positives, including 18 players. In all, including both intake and monitoring testing, baseball has recorded 93 positives out of 21,701 samples (0.4 percent), including 80 players.
The task will soon get more difficult, as teams begin to travel for exhibition games and teams for the first time play against other teams, instead of intrasquad games. The regular season begins July 23, with the Washington Nationals hosting the New York Yankees at Nationals Park and the San Francisco Giants traveling to Los Angeles to play the Dodgers. The other 26 teams open their seasons on July 24.
