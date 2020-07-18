“Based on the best-available public health advice, we have concluded the cross-border travel required for [Major League Baseball] regular season play would not adequately protect Canadians’ health and safety,” said Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino in a statement. “As a result, Canada will not be issuing a National Interest Exemption for the MLB’s regular season at this time.”

The announcement comes just five days before Opening Day. The Blue Jays are scheduled to open the season on the road against the Tampa Bay Rays on July 24. Their home opener is scheduled for July 29 against the World Series champion Washington Nationals.

“From the onset of discussions with league and government officials, the safety of the broader community — our fans — and the team remained the priority of everyone involved, and with that, the club completely respects the federal government’s decision,” Mark Shapiro, the club’s president and chief executive, said in a statement.

“Though our team will not be playing home games at Rogers Centre this summer, our players will take the field the 2020 season with the same pride and passion representative of an entire nation. We cannot wait until the day comes that we can play in front of our fans again on Canadian soil.”

The Blue Jays have explored the possibility of playing their home games at Sahlen Field in Buffalo, the ballpark that houses their Class AAA affiliate, or at their spring training stadium in Dunedin, Fla. Shapiro said a decision on a home location has not yet been made.

A sticking point in the discussions between MLB and the federal government was the U.S.-Canada border, which is closed to all “nonessential” travel until at least Aug. 21. The league sought an exemption from a requirement that anyone who enters Canada self-quarantine for 14 days. The restrictions on travel at the border are widely supported in Canada.

The federal government had previously allowed the Blue Jays to move their training camp to Toronto from Dunedin and waived the quarantine requirement after the club agreed to be confined to the Rogers Centre and an adjoining hotel.

The rules rankled some players. After a TSN reporter said in a tweet that players could face a $550,000 fine or potential jail time if they violated the rules and were seen outside the stadium or the hotel during the regular season, Blue Jays infielder Travis Shaw weighed in.

“We were told two weeks … not all summer … all summer is a bit much,” he tweeted.

Shaw later apologized.

But the plan for the regular season would require the Blue Jays and their opponents to travel back and forth across the border, including to and from U.S. states where covid-19 cases are surging. Canada has largely flattened its epidemic curve.

Howard Njoo, Canada’s deputy chief public health officer, told reporters on Friday that travel across the border remained “an issue.”

“We’ve done a good job in terms of keeping our house in order here,” he said. The question, he added, was how to manage the risk of importing cases from elsewhere.

“That success that we’ve achieved, I think, is fragile,” Njoo said. “As we’ve seen, it just takes a few sparks and we can easily backslide into having more cases.”

He said while no professional sport league had submitted a return-to-play plan that was risk-free, the National Hockey League’s model was “closer to what we would be comfortable with.” That setup will see all teams confined to bubbles inside the two “hub cities” of Toronto and Edmonton and separated from the public.

The United States has reported more than three times as many total covid-19 cases per capita than Canada, and nearly twice as many deaths.

Mendicino said the government could reconsider its decision for the postseason “should the risk of virus transmission diminish.”

“Canada has been able to flatten the curve in large part because of the sacrifices Canadians have made,” Mendocino said. “We understand professional sports are important to the economy and to Canadians. At the same time, our government will continue to take decisions at the border on the basis of the advice of our health experts in order to protect the health and safety of all Canadians.”