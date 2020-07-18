Earnhardt was traveling on Aug. 15, 2019, with his wife, Amy, their 15-month-old daughter Isla, two pilots and the family dog when their Cesna Citation Latitude crashed at an airport in Elizabethton, Tenn., and began to burn and fill with smoke.

Earnhardt, his wife and daughter, all of whom were transported to Johnson City Medical Center, suffered minor injuries.

AD

Both Earnhardt and the pilots told NTSB investigators it appeared the right landing gear collapsed during landing, according to documents released Thursday providing pilot, passenger and witness accounts.

AD

The NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee tried to open an emergency door with the help of one of the pilots, Richard “Mike” Pope, but was unsuccessful.

Earnhardt, who along with his wife told investigators that heavy smoke was emanating from the plane’s bathroom along with visible flames, also attempted to open the rear hatch and told the other pilot, Jeff Melton, to try the main cabin door again.

“They reported that Mr. Melton kicked open the main cabin door wide enough so that he could exit,” according to the NTSB. “Mr. Earnhardt then handed his (15-month-old) daughter, who was in his arms, to the pilot, and then [Earnhardt and his wife] each squeezed out the opening.”

AD

The plane had bounced when it first touched down, as shown in security video from the airport. On another attempt, the wing tip contacted the runway with the landing gear inoperable, per the NTSB examination summary.

AD

The aircraft eventually left the runway and went down a hill for 400 feet, crossing a 25-foot wide creek and sliding up a hill, slamming through a chain-link fence and stopping at the edge of a highway.

Earnhart was “struggling and not walking,” said witness Cheryl Campbell, who submitted a written statement to the NTSB that said she went to get help after seeing the crash. “He tried to get up and could not.”

Earnhardt, 45, was headed to NASCAR events at Bristol Motor Speedway, approximately 15 minutes from the airport. The son of late NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt retired from full-time driving in 2017 and serves as a racing analyst for NBC Sports.

The 26-time winner in the Cup Series was voted NASCAR’s most popular driver 15 years in a row up until his retirement.