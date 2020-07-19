It takes at least a year to recuperate from Kempny’s type of injury, and when the season paused on March 11 due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, Kempny still was only 11 months out of his surgery. Now, four months later, he’s past the expected recovery time and he feels like he’s getting a new start. And for the Capitals, a healthy, confident, Kempny could be a key difference-maker in the playoffs.

“I feel great, I feel fresh,” Kempny told reporters during a video conference call. “I feel like I have a new start. I feel a lot better than I felt in October, before the season, and last training camp. I had you know, I put together probably nine weeks of good workouts, good training, good skating with my coach back home. We were working together really hard to prepare myself for the playoffs. I feel really good, I feel confident and I am really happy to be here.”

Kempny struggled through the regular season as he tried to power through the year, but his play was plagued by inconsistencies and toward the end of the season, low energy. He acknowledged the season was hard for him physically and mentally. He said it was “really tough” for him during games to find energy and he didn’t have any extra energy when he needed to get his legs moving and out from under him.

AD

AD

After missing the first eight games of the season because he was still recovering from surgery, he was never out of the lineup due to any other injuries. He missed two games in December because he was sick, and the next time he was out of the lineup was March 4 as a healthy scratch against the Philadelphia Flyers. He scored his third and final goal of the regular season in the team’s following game against the New York Rangers.

“I had a lot of ups and downs last season … and some games they were really, really tough for me and right now like I said, I feel really good, I feel fresh so I’m really happy about the work I’ve done the last couple weeks so I am ready to go,” Kempny said.

It was around February and March, after the acquisition of Brenden Dillon in mid-February, that Kempny moved from the top pair with Carlson to the third pair with Radko Gudas, limiting his ice time and thus slightly adjusting the way he plays. Now in camp, after coming back from overseas and missing the first day of training camp because of quarantine rules, he’s been back on the top pair with John Carlson, a familiar and comfortable place once again.

AD

AD

“I really appreciate it for the new chance, for the new start,” Kempny said. “I feel great, I feel fresh and I can’t wait until the start of playoffs. I’m really excited and I am really excited to be paired with John again so it’s great.”

During the pause, Kempny put together nine weeks of a training plan and workouts with his skating coach back home in the Czech Republic. He also participated in group workouts with fellow teammate Jakub Vrana and Boston Bruins’ David Pastrnak. Reirden said he also kept up with Kempny and all players during the pause, with a lot of discussion between Kempny and the team’s strength coach Mark Nemish and also with head athletic trainer Jason Serbus.

“[Kempny] just keeps getting better every day,” Reirden said. “I’m going to continue to evaluate and watch him and see what gives our six D-men the best look. But I can definitely see a difference.”

AD

AD

Notes: Backup goaltender Ilya Samsonov was still absent from practice on Sunday, missing all six days of training camp so far. Defensive prospect Alex Alexeyev, who also has not hit the ice during training camp, also did not participate. In positive news for the team, forward T.J. Oshie, who was absent from Saturday’s practice, was back at Sunday’s practice.

The team, which held an intrasquad scrimmage on Saturday, spent Sunday again practicing in two groups, with the first group consisting of all veteran players, plus only two younger prospects: defenseman Martin Fehervary and goaltender Vitek Vanecek. The other young prospects at camp, Connor McMichael, Garrett Pilon, Philippe Maillet, Brian Pinho, Beck Malenstyn, Shane Gersich, Daniel Sprong and Tyler Lewington participated in the second session of the day. Phoenix Copley also participated in the second group.