The only two players from the U.S. national team to reach the celebrated match are goalkeeper Tim Howard and midfielder John Harkes. Howard started in the final for both Manchester United (2003-04) and Everton (2008-09). Harkes was part of the Sheffield Wednesday side in 1992-93 that lost to Arsenal.

AD

Pulisic, 21, has been in exceptional form since English soccer restarted last month, but on Sunday, Manager Frank Lampard rested him ahead of a Premier League visit to champion Liverpool on Wednesday. The U.S. national team attacker was in uniform but watched from the stands.

AD

With two league matches left, Chelsea is in a battle with United and Leicester City for a 2020-21 UEFA Champions League berth.

Elsewhere in England, U.S. defender Tim Ream played 90 minutes as Fulham extended its unbeaten streak to six (5-0-1) with a 5-3 victory over visiting Sheffield on Wednesday. The London club is within two points of second-place West Bromwich with one match left in the second-tier Championship.

AD

Leeds has already secured promotion to the Premier League. To claim the second ticket Wednesday, Fulham would need to win at 13th-place Wigan and get favorable results in two other games — West Brom losing to 14th-place Queens Park Rangers and third-place Brentford losing or drawing against 23rd-place Barnsley.

Fulham is certain of at least playing in a four-team playoff for one promotion berth.

AD

Here is the weekend roundup for more than 180 U.S. players abroad:

(Several players competing in lesser leagues or with reserve/youth squads are not listed. Americans with dual nationalities representing other national teams have also been omitted.)

ENGLAND

AD

Premier League

Chelsea midfielder Christian Pulisic: in uniform, did not play in 3-1 victory over Manchester United in FA Cup semifinals

Newcastle United defender DeAndre Yedlin: at Brighton on Monday

Aston Villa midfielder Indiana Vassilev (age 19): no match scheduled

Wolverhampton midfielder Owen Otasowie (age 19): U-23 season complete

Everton goalkeeper Nico Defreitas-Hansen (age 19): U-23 season complete

Newcastle midfielder Kyle Scott: U-23 season complete

Leicester City goalkeeper Chituru Odunze (age 17): U-18 season complete

Norwich City defender Jonathan Tomkinson (age 18): U-18 season complete

AD

Liverpool midfielder Matteo Ritaccio (age 18): U-18 season complete

AD

Chelsea goalkeeper Ethan Wady (age 18): U-18 season complete

Championship

Wigan defender Antonee Robinson: played 90 (assist) in 2-2 draw at Charlton

Fulham defender Tim Ream: played 90 in 5-3 victory over Sheffield Wednesday

Fulham midfielder Luca de la Torre: not in uniform

Luton Town defender Cameron Carter-Vickers, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur: played 90 in 1-0 victory at Hull City

Hull City defender Eric Lichaj: not in uniform (leaving the club)

Reading defender Matt Miazga, on loan from Chelsea: in uniform, did not play in 4-3 defeat at Blackburn

Queens Park Rangers defender-midfielder Geoff Cameron: played 90 in 4-3 victory over Millwall

Derby County midfielder Duane Holmes: not in uniform for 3-1 defeat to Leeds

AD

Fulham defender Marlon Fossey: U-23 season complete

AD

Fulham goalkeeper Damian Las (age 18): U-23 season complete

Reading forward Augustus McGiff (age 18): U-23 season complete

League One

Sunderland midfielder Lynden Gooch: season complete (7th place; 30 matches, 28 starts, 10 goals)

Rotherham defender Matthew Olosunde: season complete (2nd place; 32 matches, 27 starts)

Southend forward Charlie Kelman (age 19): season complete (22nd place; 18 matches, 12 starts, 5 goals)

SCOTLAND

Premiership

Kilmarnock defender Nicholas Hamalainen: season complete (8th place; 28 matches, 27 starts)

Celtic forward Cameron Harper (age 18): Celtic reserves season complete

Rangers midfielder Julian Anderson (age 18): U-18 season complete

AD

Livingston goalkeeper Brian Schwake (age 18): signed in May

Women’s Premier League

Celtic forward Summer Green: season complete

Celtic midfielder Sarah Teegarden: season complete

AD

Championship

Dundee United midfielder Ian Harkes: season complete (1st place; 26 matches, 20 starts, 2 goals)

Dundee United midfielder Dillon Powers: season complete (1st place; 8 matches, 8 starts)

Arbroath midfielder James Murphy: season complete (6th place; 17 matches, 10 starts)

GERMANY

Bundesliga

Werder Bremen forward Josh Sargent (age 20): season complete (16th place; 28 matches, 15 starts, 4 goals)

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Giovanni Reyna (age 17): season complete (2nd place; 15 league matches, 2 starts; U-19s: 11 matches, 11 starts, 4 goals)

AD

RB Leipzig midfielder-defender Tyler Adams: season complete (3rd place; 14 matches, 10 starts)

Wolfsburg defender John Brooks: season complete (7th place; 25 matches, 25 starts)

Wolfsburg forward Ulysses Llanez (age 19): season complete (7th place; no appearances; U19s: 16 matches, 15 starts, 11 goals)

AD

Schalke midfielder-defender Weston McKennie: season complete (12th place; 28 matches, 24 starts, 3 goals)

Fortuna Düsseldorf midfielder Alfredo Morales: season complete (17th place; 27 matches, 18 starts, 1 goal)

Fortuna Düsseldorf goalkeeper Zack Steffen, on loan from Manchester City: season complete (17th place; 17 matches, 17 starts)

Eintracht Frankfurt defender-midfielder Timothy Chandler: season complete (9th place; 22 matches, 12 starts, 5 goals)

AD

Mönchengladbach midfielder-defender Fabian Johnson: season complete (leaving the club; 4th place, 6 matches, 3 starts)

Augsburg forward Maurice Malone (age 19): Augsburg II season complete

Köln goalkeeper Brady Scott: Köln II season complete

Schalke midfielder Nick Taitague: Schalke II season complete

Wolfsburg defender Michael Edwards (age 19): Wolfsburg II season complete

AD

Wolfsburg midfielder Bryang Kayo (age 17): Wolfsburg II, signing upon 18th birthday July 27

Wolfsburg defender Kobe Hernandez-Foster (age 18): Wolfsburg II, signed this summer

Werder Bremen forward Isaiah Young: Bremen II season complete

Freiburg midfielder Maxi Dietz (age 18): U-19 season complete

Hoffenheim forward Quincy Butler (age 18): U-19 season complete

RB Leipzig defender Mike Grimm (age 19): U-19 season complete

RB Leipzig forward Noah Jones (age 18): U-19 season complete

Schalke forward Matthew Hoppe (age 19): U-19 season complete

Schalke midfielder Evan Rotundo (age 16): signed this month

Mönchengladbach midfielder Pablo Soares (age 18): U-19 season complete

Nürnberg midfielder Roberto Hategan (age 19): U-19 season complete

Frauen Bundesliga

FFC Frankfurt goalkeeper Bryane Heaberlin: season complete (6th place; 21 matches, 21 starts)

AD

2. Bundesliga

Greuther Fürth midfielder-forward Julian Green: season complete (9th place; 23 matches, 21 starts, 4 goals)

Greuther Fürth midfielder Timothy Tillman (age 20): season complete (9th place; 12 matches, 5 starts)

Hamburg forward Bobby Wood: season complete (4th place; 6 matches, 2 starts)

Jahn Regensburg forward Jann-Christopher George: season complete (12th place; 27 matches, 20 starts, 5 goals)

Osnabrück forward Marc Heider: season complete (13th place; 30 matches, 17 starts)

St. Pauli midfielder Kevin Lankford: season complete (14th place; 7 matches, 1 start; St. Pauli II: 3 matches, 3 starts, 2 goals)

Hannover forward Sebastian Soto (age 19): season complete (6th place; 3 matches, 3 starts)

Hamburg defender Travian Sousa (age 18): U-19 season complete

Hannover defender Stuart Ritchie (age 18): U-19 season complete

Karlsruher midfielder Ian Hoffmann (age 18): U-19 season complete

St. Pauli midfielder Leon Flach (age 19): U-19 season complete

Stuttgart defender Max Göggel (age 18): U-19 season complete

Nürnberg defender Adam Armour (age 17): signed this month

3. Liga

Bayern Munich II defender Chris Richards (age 19): season complete (1st place; 30 matches, 30 starts, 4 goals; one appearance for first team)

Bayern Munich II midfielder Malik Tillman (age 18): season complete (1st place; 8 matches, 5 starts, 5 goals)

Bayern Munich II midfielder Taylor Booth (age 19): season complete (1st place; 2 matches, 1 start)

Hallescher forward Terrence Boyd: season complete (15th place; 33 matches, 26 starts, 14 goals)

Sonnenhof midfielder McKinze Gaines: season complete (19th place; 24 matches, 12 starts, 3 goals, transferred to Hannover)

Sonnenhof defender Ken Gipson: season complete (19th place; 15 matches, 12 starts)

Chemnitzer defender Lennard Maloney (age 20): season complete (17th place; 8 matches, 5 starts)

Ingolstadt forward Jalen Hawkins (age 19): season complete (4th place; 4 matches with first team; 18 matches, 18 starts, 6 goals for U-19s)

Ingolstadt forward Justin Butler (age 19): season complete (4th place; 2 matches with first team; 15 matches, 15 starts, 5 goals for U-19s)

FRANCE

Ligue 1

Lille forward Tim Weah (age 20): season complete (4th place; 3 matches, 1 start)

Rennes forward Theoson Siebatcheu: season complete (3rd place; 14 matches, 4 starts)

Feminine Division 1

Paris Saint-Germain defender Alana Cook: season complete (2nd place; 5 matches, 3 starts; on loan to NWSL’s OL Reign)

Guingamp midfielder Carlin Hudson: season complete (6th place; 13 matches, 13 starts, 1 goal)

Guingamp defender Haley Lukas: season complete (6th place; 2 matches, 1 start)

Reims goalkeeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce: season complete (8th place; 16 matches, 16 starts)

Reims midfielder Rachel Corboz: season complete (8th place; 15 matches, 12 starts)

Fleury midfielder Daphne Corboz: season complete (7th place; 16 matches, 16 starts, 3 goals)

Fleury forward Hannah Diaz: season complete (7th place; 13 matches, 6 starts)

Fleury midfielder Charlotte Williams: season complete (no appearances)

Metz forward Sh’Nia Gordon: season complete (12th place; 16 matches, 15 starts, 3 goals)

Ligue 2

Caen forward Nicholas Gioacchini (age 19): season complete (13th place; 16 matches, 14 starts, 2 goals)

Ajaccio forward Maki Tall: season complete (3rd place; no appearances)

SPAIN

La Liga

Barcelona forward Konrad de la Fuente (age 19): scored in 3rd and 82nd minutes in Barcelona B’s 3-2 victory over Valladolid in promotion playoff

Villarreal midfielder Mukwelle Akale: Villarreal II season complete

Atletico Madrid midfielder Federico Oliva (age 15): youth squad

Segunda Division

Tenerife defender Shaq Moore: played 90+ in 2-1 defeat to Lugo

Primera Division Femenina

Sevilla forward Toni Payne: season complete (11th place; 21 matches, 20 starts, 4 goals)

Sevilla midfielder Claire Falknor: season complete (11th place; 18 matches, 11 starts)

Sevilla defender Sabrina Flores: season complete (11th place; 13 matches, 9 starts)

Huelva midfielder Kristina Fisher: season complete (14th place; 5 matches, 4 starts)

Huelva forward Danica Evans: season complete (14th place; 4 matches, 3 starts)

Atletico Madrid defender Kylie Strom: season complete (2nd place; 8 matches, 4 starts)

Madrid defender Amanda Frisbie: season complete (13th place; 6 matches, 6 starts)

Tenerife midfielder Claire Pleuler: season complete (9th place; 8 matches, 5 starts)

Tenerife midfielder Katie Murray: season complete (9th place; no appearances)

Tenerife midfielder Taylor Porter: season complete (9th place; no appearances)

Valencia forward Cara Curtin: season complete (15th place; 15 matches, 4 starts)

Real Betis midfielder Samantha Dewey: season complete (12th place; 3 matches, 1 start)

Real Betis goalkeeper Anna Rosa Buhigas: season complete (12th place; no appearances)

Real Betis goalkeeper Emily Dolan: season complete (12th place; ACL injury)

ITALY

Serie B

Frosinone forward Andrija Novakovich: entered in 50th (scored in 54th) in 1-1 draw at Pescara (4th goal of season)

Serie A Women

Sassuolo defender Grace Cutler: season complete (6th place; 13 matches, 13 starts)

Empoli defender Emily Garnier: season complete (8th place; 11 matches, 8 starts)

NETHERLANDS

Eredivisie

Ajax defender Sergiño Dest (age 19): season complete (1st place; 20 matches, 15 starts)

VVV Venlo forward Haji Wright: season complete (13th place; 22 matches, 16 starts)

Emmen defender Desevio Payne: season complete (12th place; 2 matches)

Eredivisie Women

PSV Eindhoven defender Chelsea Burns: season complete (first place; 9 matches, 7 starts)

Eerste Divisie

Ajax II midfielder Alex Mendez (age 19): season complete (4th place; 22 matches, 11 starts, 2 goals)

Ajax II midfielder Joshua Pynadath (age 18): season complete (4th place, seeking new club; 8 matches)

PSV Eindhoven II defender Chris Gloster (age 19): season complete (18th place; 16 matches, 14 starts)

PSV Eindhoven II midfielder Richard Ledezma (age 19): season complete (18th place; 25 matches, 23 starts, 4 goals)

Go Ahead Eagles midfielder Mael Corboz: season complete (6th place; 25 matches, 25 starts, 5 goals)

BELGIUM

First Division A

Sint-Truiden midfielder Chris Durkin (age 20): season complete (12th place; 13 matches, 10 starts, 1 goal)

Club Brugge goalkeeper Ethan Horvath: season complete (1st place; 2 matches, 2 starts)

Kortrijk defender Brendan Hines-Ike: season complete (11th place; 15 matches, 14 starts)

PORTUGAL

Primeira Liga

Portimonense forward Stephen Payne: at Pacos de Ferreira on Monday

Benfica goalkeeper C.J. Dos Santos (age 19): U-19 season complete

Porto forward Johan Gomez (age 18): U-19 season complete

1A Divisao Women

Sporting Lisbon midfielder Carlyn Baldwin: season complete (ACL injury)

SWITZERLAND

Super League

St. Gallen goalkeeper Jonathan Klinsmann: in uniform, did not play in 2-1 defeat at Thun

AUSTRIA

Bundesliga

Austria Vienna defender Erik Palmer-Brown, on loan from Manchester City: season complete (1st place; 25 matches, 22 starts, 2 goals)

POLAND

Ekstraklasa

Lechia Gdansk midfielder Kenny Saief: not in uniform for 2-1 victory at Slask Wroclaw

Rakow midfielder Ben Lederman (age 20): entered in 46th in 2-1 victory over Wisla Plock

DENMARK

Superliga

Midtjylland midfielder Jens Cajuste (age 20): played 66 in 6-3 victory over Nordsjaelland

Nordsjaelland forward Jonathan Amon: not in uniform

Hobro midfielder Emmanuel Sabbi: season complete (12th place; 28 matches, 27 starts, 1 goal; transferring to OB)

Hobro midfielder Christian Cappis (age 20): season complete (12th place; 29 matches, 25 starts, 1 goal)

Hobro forward Louicius Don Deedson (age 19): season complete (12th place; 7 matches, 1 goal)

Hobro forward Yosef Samuel: season complete (12th place; 5 matches)

Hobro goalkeeper Jacob Samnik (age 19): season complete (12th place; 0 matches)

Horsens goalkeeper Mike Lansing: season complete (8th place; 14 matches, 14 starts)

SWEDEN

Allsvenskan

Helsingborg midfielder Mikkel Diskerud, on loan from Manchester City: played 90 in 2-2 draw at Falkenberg

Hammarby forward Aron Johannsson: vs. Gotebörg on Monday

Ostersunds forward Nebiyou Perry (age 20): entered in 56th in 2-2 draw with Häcken

Örebro goalkeeper Jake McGuire: vs. Mjällby on Monday

Damallsvenskan

Kristianstad goalkeeper Brett Maron: played 90 in 2-1 victory over Uppsala

Vittsjö midfielder Heather Williams: played 81 in 1-0 defeat to Pitea

Örebro midfielder Cali Farquharson: played 90 in 1-0 victory over Vaxjö

VAxjö goalkeeper Katie Fraine: played 90

Umea forward Kayla Braffet: played 66 in 3-0 defeat to Rosengard

Eskilstuna goalkeeper Cosette Morche: played 90 in 1-0 defeat at Linköping

Djurgarden defender Rachel Bloznalis: at Goteborg on Monday

NORWAY

Eliteserien

Stabaek attacker Romain Gall, on loan from Malmo: entered in 51st (assist) in 3-1 victory at Aaelsund

Molde midfielder Henry Wingo: played 90 (assist) in 4-0 victory at Stromsgodset

TURKEY

Super Lig

Besiktas forward Tyler Boyd: played 85 (assist) in 2-0 victory over Fenerbahce

ISRAEL

Ligat ha’Al

Maccabi Haifa goalkeeper Josh Cohen: season complete (2nd place; 31 matches, 30 starts)

Maccabi Haifa goalkeeper Joe Kuzminsky: season complete (2nd place; no matches)

Hapoel Hadera midfielder George Fochive: season complete (8th place; 25 matches, 24 starts, 1 goal)

GREECE

Super League 1

Panaitolikos midfielder Gboly Ariyibi: played 61 in 1-0 victory over Volos

HUNGARY

NB I

ZTE forward Eduvie Ikoba: season complete (7th place; 25 matches, 11 starts, 4 goals)

ZTE forward Eric McWoods: season complete (7th place; 6 matches, 3 starts, 1 goal)

CYPRUS

1 Division

Pafos midfielder Danny Williams: season complete (7th place; 11 matches, 9 starts)

AUSTRALIA

W-League

Brisbane midfielder Rylee Baisden: season complete (5th place; 11 matches, 3 goals)

Adelaide defender Julia Ashley: season complete (8th place; 8 matches)

ARGENTINA

Superliga

Arsenal midfielder Joel Soñora, on loan from Talleres: season complete (11th place; 17 matches, 5 starts, 4 goals)

Independiente midfielder Alan Soñora: season complete (14th place; 2 matches, 1 start)

Argentinos Juniors midfielder Matko Miljevic (age 19): season complete (5th place; 6 matches, 2 starts, 1 goal)

BRAZIL

Serie A

(Season to restart Aug. 9)

Internacional forward Johnny Cardoso (age 18)

ECUADOR

Serie A

Guayaquil City forward Michael Hoyos: no match scheduled

MEXICO

Liga MX

Tigres goalkeeper Eduardo Fernandez: no match scheduled

Pumas midfielder Sebastian Saucedo: no match scheduled

Necaxa defender Ventura Alvarado: no match scheduled

Necaxa midfielder Fernando Arce Jr.: no match scheduled

Queretaro midfielder Jonathan Suarez: no match scheduled

Leon midfielder Mauricio Isais (age 19): no match scheduled

Ascenso MX