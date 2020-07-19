The only two players from the U.S. national team to reach the celebrated match are goalkeeper Tim Howard and midfielder John Harkes. Howard started in the final for both Manchester United (2003-04) and Everton (2008-09). Harkes was part of the Sheffield Wednesday side in 1992-93 that lost to Arsenal.
Pulisic, 21, has been in exceptional form since English soccer restarted last month, but on Sunday, Manager Frank Lampard rested him ahead of a Premier League visit to champion Liverpool on Wednesday. The U.S. national team attacker was in uniform but watched from the stands.
With two league matches left, Chelsea is in a battle with United and Leicester City for a 2020-21 UEFA Champions League berth.
Elsewhere in England, U.S. defender Tim Ream played 90 minutes as Fulham extended its unbeaten streak to six (5-0-1) with a 5-3 victory over visiting Sheffield on Wednesday. The London club is within two points of second-place West Bromwich with one match left in the second-tier Championship.
Leeds has already secured promotion to the Premier League. To claim the second ticket Wednesday, Fulham would need to win at 13th-place Wigan and get favorable results in two other games — West Brom losing to 14th-place Queens Park Rangers and third-place Brentford losing or drawing against 23rd-place Barnsley.
Fulham is certain of at least playing in a four-team playoff for one promotion berth.
Here is the weekend roundup for more than 180 U.S. players abroad:
(Several players competing in lesser leagues or with reserve/youth squads are not listed. Americans with dual nationalities representing other national teams have also been omitted.)
ENGLAND
Premier League
Chelsea midfielder Christian Pulisic: in uniform, did not play in 3-1 victory over Manchester United in FA Cup semifinals
Newcastle United defender DeAndre Yedlin: at Brighton on Monday
Aston Villa midfielder Indiana Vassilev (age 19): no match scheduled
Wolverhampton midfielder Owen Otasowie (age 19): U-23 season complete
Everton goalkeeper Nico Defreitas-Hansen (age 19): U-23 season complete
Newcastle midfielder Kyle Scott: U-23 season complete
Leicester City goalkeeper Chituru Odunze (age 17): U-18 season complete
Norwich City defender Jonathan Tomkinson (age 18): U-18 season complete
Liverpool midfielder Matteo Ritaccio (age 18): U-18 season complete
Chelsea goalkeeper Ethan Wady (age 18): U-18 season complete
Championship
Wigan defender Antonee Robinson: played 90 (assist) in 2-2 draw at Charlton
Fulham defender Tim Ream: played 90 in 5-3 victory over Sheffield Wednesday
Fulham midfielder Luca de la Torre: not in uniform
Luton Town defender Cameron Carter-Vickers, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur: played 90 in 1-0 victory at Hull City
Hull City defender Eric Lichaj: not in uniform (leaving the club)
Reading defender Matt Miazga, on loan from Chelsea: in uniform, did not play in 4-3 defeat at Blackburn
Queens Park Rangers defender-midfielder Geoff Cameron: played 90 in 4-3 victory over Millwall
Derby County midfielder Duane Holmes: not in uniform for 3-1 defeat to Leeds
Fulham defender Marlon Fossey: U-23 season complete
Fulham goalkeeper Damian Las (age 18): U-23 season complete
Reading forward Augustus McGiff (age 18): U-23 season complete
League One
Sunderland midfielder Lynden Gooch: season complete (7th place; 30 matches, 28 starts, 10 goals)
Rotherham defender Matthew Olosunde: season complete (2nd place; 32 matches, 27 starts)
Southend forward Charlie Kelman (age 19): season complete (22nd place; 18 matches, 12 starts, 5 goals)
SCOTLAND
Premiership
Kilmarnock defender Nicholas Hamalainen: season complete (8th place; 28 matches, 27 starts)
Celtic forward Cameron Harper (age 18): Celtic reserves season complete
Rangers midfielder Julian Anderson (age 18): U-18 season complete
Livingston goalkeeper Brian Schwake (age 18): signed in May
Women’s Premier League
Celtic forward Summer Green: season complete
Celtic midfielder Sarah Teegarden: season complete
Championship
Dundee United midfielder Ian Harkes: season complete (1st place; 26 matches, 20 starts, 2 goals)
Dundee United midfielder Dillon Powers: season complete (1st place; 8 matches, 8 starts)
Arbroath midfielder James Murphy: season complete (6th place; 17 matches, 10 starts)
GERMANY
Bundesliga
Werder Bremen forward Josh Sargent (age 20): season complete (16th place; 28 matches, 15 starts, 4 goals)
Borussia Dortmund midfielder Giovanni Reyna (age 17): season complete (2nd place; 15 league matches, 2 starts; U-19s: 11 matches, 11 starts, 4 goals)
RB Leipzig midfielder-defender Tyler Adams: season complete (3rd place; 14 matches, 10 starts)
Wolfsburg defender John Brooks: season complete (7th place; 25 matches, 25 starts)
Wolfsburg forward Ulysses Llanez (age 19): season complete (7th place; no appearances; U19s: 16 matches, 15 starts, 11 goals)
Schalke midfielder-defender Weston McKennie: season complete (12th place; 28 matches, 24 starts, 3 goals)
Fortuna Düsseldorf midfielder Alfredo Morales: season complete (17th place; 27 matches, 18 starts, 1 goal)
Fortuna Düsseldorf goalkeeper Zack Steffen, on loan from Manchester City: season complete (17th place; 17 matches, 17 starts)
Eintracht Frankfurt defender-midfielder Timothy Chandler: season complete (9th place; 22 matches, 12 starts, 5 goals)
Mönchengladbach midfielder-defender Fabian Johnson: season complete (leaving the club; 4th place, 6 matches, 3 starts)
Augsburg forward Maurice Malone (age 19): Augsburg II season complete
Köln goalkeeper Brady Scott: Köln II season complete
Schalke midfielder Nick Taitague: Schalke II season complete
Wolfsburg defender Michael Edwards (age 19): Wolfsburg II season complete
Wolfsburg midfielder Bryang Kayo (age 17): Wolfsburg II, signing upon 18th birthday July 27
Wolfsburg defender Kobe Hernandez-Foster (age 18): Wolfsburg II, signed this summer
Werder Bremen forward Isaiah Young: Bremen II season complete
Freiburg midfielder Maxi Dietz (age 18): U-19 season complete
Hoffenheim forward Quincy Butler (age 18): U-19 season complete
RB Leipzig defender Mike Grimm (age 19): U-19 season complete
RB Leipzig forward Noah Jones (age 18): U-19 season complete
Schalke forward Matthew Hoppe (age 19): U-19 season complete
Schalke midfielder Evan Rotundo (age 16): signed this month
Mönchengladbach midfielder Pablo Soares (age 18): U-19 season complete
Nürnberg midfielder Roberto Hategan (age 19): U-19 season complete
Frauen Bundesliga
FFC Frankfurt goalkeeper Bryane Heaberlin: season complete (6th place; 21 matches, 21 starts)
2. Bundesliga
Greuther Fürth midfielder-forward Julian Green: season complete (9th place; 23 matches, 21 starts, 4 goals)
Greuther Fürth midfielder Timothy Tillman (age 20): season complete (9th place; 12 matches, 5 starts)
Hamburg forward Bobby Wood: season complete (4th place; 6 matches, 2 starts)
Jahn Regensburg forward Jann-Christopher George: season complete (12th place; 27 matches, 20 starts, 5 goals)
Osnabrück forward Marc Heider: season complete (13th place; 30 matches, 17 starts)
St. Pauli midfielder Kevin Lankford: season complete (14th place; 7 matches, 1 start; St. Pauli II: 3 matches, 3 starts, 2 goals)
Hannover forward Sebastian Soto (age 19): season complete (6th place; 3 matches, 3 starts)
Hamburg defender Travian Sousa (age 18): U-19 season complete
Hannover defender Stuart Ritchie (age 18): U-19 season complete
Karlsruher midfielder Ian Hoffmann (age 18): U-19 season complete
St. Pauli midfielder Leon Flach (age 19): U-19 season complete
Stuttgart defender Max Göggel (age 18): U-19 season complete
Nürnberg defender Adam Armour (age 17): signed this month
3. Liga
Bayern Munich II defender Chris Richards (age 19): season complete (1st place; 30 matches, 30 starts, 4 goals; one appearance for first team)
Bayern Munich II midfielder Malik Tillman (age 18): season complete (1st place; 8 matches, 5 starts, 5 goals)
Bayern Munich II midfielder Taylor Booth (age 19): season complete (1st place; 2 matches, 1 start)
Hallescher forward Terrence Boyd: season complete (15th place; 33 matches, 26 starts, 14 goals)
Sonnenhof midfielder McKinze Gaines: season complete (19th place; 24 matches, 12 starts, 3 goals, transferred to Hannover)
Sonnenhof defender Ken Gipson: season complete (19th place; 15 matches, 12 starts)
Chemnitzer defender Lennard Maloney (age 20): season complete (17th place; 8 matches, 5 starts)
Ingolstadt forward Jalen Hawkins (age 19): season complete (4th place; 4 matches with first team; 18 matches, 18 starts, 6 goals for U-19s)
Ingolstadt forward Justin Butler (age 19): season complete (4th place; 2 matches with first team; 15 matches, 15 starts, 5 goals for U-19s)
FRANCE
Ligue 1
Lille forward Tim Weah (age 20): season complete (4th place; 3 matches, 1 start)
Rennes forward Theoson Siebatcheu: season complete (3rd place; 14 matches, 4 starts)
Feminine Division 1
Paris Saint-Germain defender Alana Cook: season complete (2nd place; 5 matches, 3 starts; on loan to NWSL’s OL Reign)
Guingamp midfielder Carlin Hudson: season complete (6th place; 13 matches, 13 starts, 1 goal)
Guingamp defender Haley Lukas: season complete (6th place; 2 matches, 1 start)
Reims goalkeeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce: season complete (8th place; 16 matches, 16 starts)
Reims midfielder Rachel Corboz: season complete (8th place; 15 matches, 12 starts)
Fleury midfielder Daphne Corboz: season complete (7th place; 16 matches, 16 starts, 3 goals)
Fleury forward Hannah Diaz: season complete (7th place; 13 matches, 6 starts)
Fleury midfielder Charlotte Williams: season complete (no appearances)
Metz forward Sh’Nia Gordon: season complete (12th place; 16 matches, 15 starts, 3 goals)
Ligue 2
Caen forward Nicholas Gioacchini (age 19): season complete (13th place; 16 matches, 14 starts, 2 goals)
Ajaccio forward Maki Tall: season complete (3rd place; no appearances)
SPAIN
La Liga
Barcelona forward Konrad de la Fuente (age 19): scored in 3rd and 82nd minutes in Barcelona B’s 3-2 victory over Valladolid in promotion playoff
Villarreal midfielder Mukwelle Akale: Villarreal II season complete
Atletico Madrid midfielder Federico Oliva (age 15): youth squad
Segunda Division
Tenerife defender Shaq Moore: played 90+ in 2-1 defeat to Lugo
Primera Division Femenina
Sevilla forward Toni Payne: season complete (11th place; 21 matches, 20 starts, 4 goals)
Sevilla midfielder Claire Falknor: season complete (11th place; 18 matches, 11 starts)
Sevilla defender Sabrina Flores: season complete (11th place; 13 matches, 9 starts)
Huelva midfielder Kristina Fisher: season complete (14th place; 5 matches, 4 starts)
Huelva forward Danica Evans: season complete (14th place; 4 matches, 3 starts)
Atletico Madrid defender Kylie Strom: season complete (2nd place; 8 matches, 4 starts)
Madrid defender Amanda Frisbie: season complete (13th place; 6 matches, 6 starts)
Tenerife midfielder Claire Pleuler: season complete (9th place; 8 matches, 5 starts)
Tenerife midfielder Katie Murray: season complete (9th place; no appearances)
Tenerife midfielder Taylor Porter: season complete (9th place; no appearances)
Valencia forward Cara Curtin: season complete (15th place; 15 matches, 4 starts)
Real Betis midfielder Samantha Dewey: season complete (12th place; 3 matches, 1 start)
Real Betis goalkeeper Anna Rosa Buhigas: season complete (12th place; no appearances)
Real Betis goalkeeper Emily Dolan: season complete (12th place; ACL injury)
ITALY
Serie B
Frosinone forward Andrija Novakovich: entered in 50th (scored in 54th) in 1-1 draw at Pescara (4th goal of season)
Serie A Women
Sassuolo defender Grace Cutler: season complete (6th place; 13 matches, 13 starts)
Empoli defender Emily Garnier: season complete (8th place; 11 matches, 8 starts)
NETHERLANDS
Eredivisie
Ajax defender Sergiño Dest (age 19): season complete (1st place; 20 matches, 15 starts)
VVV Venlo forward Haji Wright: season complete (13th place; 22 matches, 16 starts)
Emmen defender Desevio Payne: season complete (12th place; 2 matches)
Eredivisie Women
PSV Eindhoven defender Chelsea Burns: season complete (first place; 9 matches, 7 starts)
Eerste Divisie
Ajax II midfielder Alex Mendez (age 19): season complete (4th place; 22 matches, 11 starts, 2 goals)
Ajax II midfielder Joshua Pynadath (age 18): season complete (4th place, seeking new club; 8 matches)
PSV Eindhoven II defender Chris Gloster (age 19): season complete (18th place; 16 matches, 14 starts)
PSV Eindhoven II midfielder Richard Ledezma (age 19): season complete (18th place; 25 matches, 23 starts, 4 goals)
Go Ahead Eagles midfielder Mael Corboz: season complete (6th place; 25 matches, 25 starts, 5 goals)
BELGIUM
First Division A
Sint-Truiden midfielder Chris Durkin (age 20): season complete (12th place; 13 matches, 10 starts, 1 goal)
Club Brugge goalkeeper Ethan Horvath: season complete (1st place; 2 matches, 2 starts)
Kortrijk defender Brendan Hines-Ike: season complete (11th place; 15 matches, 14 starts)
PORTUGAL
Primeira Liga
Portimonense forward Stephen Payne: at Pacos de Ferreira on Monday
Benfica goalkeeper C.J. Dos Santos (age 19): U-19 season complete
Porto forward Johan Gomez (age 18): U-19 season complete
1A Divisao Women
Sporting Lisbon midfielder Carlyn Baldwin: season complete (ACL injury)
SWITZERLAND
Super League
St. Gallen goalkeeper Jonathan Klinsmann: in uniform, did not play in 2-1 defeat at Thun
AUSTRIA
Bundesliga
Austria Vienna defender Erik Palmer-Brown, on loan from Manchester City: season complete (1st place; 25 matches, 22 starts, 2 goals)
POLAND
Ekstraklasa
Lechia Gdansk midfielder Kenny Saief: not in uniform for 2-1 victory at Slask Wroclaw
Rakow midfielder Ben Lederman (age 20): entered in 46th in 2-1 victory over Wisla Plock
DENMARK
Superliga
Midtjylland midfielder Jens Cajuste (age 20): played 66 in 6-3 victory over Nordsjaelland
Nordsjaelland forward Jonathan Amon: not in uniform
Hobro midfielder Emmanuel Sabbi: season complete (12th place; 28 matches, 27 starts, 1 goal; transferring to OB)
Hobro midfielder Christian Cappis (age 20): season complete (12th place; 29 matches, 25 starts, 1 goal)
Hobro forward Louicius Don Deedson (age 19): season complete (12th place; 7 matches, 1 goal)
Hobro forward Yosef Samuel: season complete (12th place; 5 matches)
Hobro goalkeeper Jacob Samnik (age 19): season complete (12th place; 0 matches)
Horsens goalkeeper Mike Lansing: season complete (8th place; 14 matches, 14 starts)
SWEDEN
Allsvenskan
Helsingborg midfielder Mikkel Diskerud, on loan from Manchester City: played 90 in 2-2 draw at Falkenberg
Hammarby forward Aron Johannsson: vs. Gotebörg on Monday
Ostersunds forward Nebiyou Perry (age 20): entered in 56th in 2-2 draw with Häcken
Örebro goalkeeper Jake McGuire: vs. Mjällby on Monday
Damallsvenskan
Kristianstad goalkeeper Brett Maron: played 90 in 2-1 victory over Uppsala
Vittsjö midfielder Heather Williams: played 81 in 1-0 defeat to Pitea
Örebro midfielder Cali Farquharson: played 90 in 1-0 victory over Vaxjö
VAxjö goalkeeper Katie Fraine: played 90
Umea forward Kayla Braffet: played 66 in 3-0 defeat to Rosengard
Eskilstuna goalkeeper Cosette Morche: played 90 in 1-0 defeat at Linköping
Djurgarden defender Rachel Bloznalis: at Goteborg on Monday
NORWAY
Eliteserien
Stabaek attacker Romain Gall, on loan from Malmo: entered in 51st (assist) in 3-1 victory at Aaelsund
Molde midfielder Henry Wingo: played 90 (assist) in 4-0 victory at Stromsgodset
TURKEY
Super Lig
Besiktas forward Tyler Boyd: played 85 (assist) in 2-0 victory over Fenerbahce
ISRAEL
Ligat ha’Al
Maccabi Haifa goalkeeper Josh Cohen: season complete (2nd place; 31 matches, 30 starts)
Maccabi Haifa goalkeeper Joe Kuzminsky: season complete (2nd place; no matches)
Hapoel Hadera midfielder George Fochive: season complete (8th place; 25 matches, 24 starts, 1 goal)
GREECE
Super League 1
Panaitolikos midfielder Gboly Ariyibi: played 61 in 1-0 victory over Volos
HUNGARY
NB I
ZTE forward Eduvie Ikoba: season complete (7th place; 25 matches, 11 starts, 4 goals)
ZTE forward Eric McWoods: season complete (7th place; 6 matches, 3 starts, 1 goal)
CYPRUS
1 Division
Pafos midfielder Danny Williams: season complete (7th place; 11 matches, 9 starts)
AUSTRALIA
W-League
Brisbane midfielder Rylee Baisden: season complete (5th place; 11 matches, 3 goals)
Adelaide defender Julia Ashley: season complete (8th place; 8 matches)
ARGENTINA
Superliga
Arsenal midfielder Joel Soñora, on loan from Talleres: season complete (11th place; 17 matches, 5 starts, 4 goals)
Independiente midfielder Alan Soñora: season complete (14th place; 2 matches, 1 start)
Argentinos Juniors midfielder Matko Miljevic (age 19): season complete (5th place; 6 matches, 2 starts, 1 goal)
BRAZIL
Serie A
(Season to restart Aug. 9)
Internacional forward Johnny Cardoso (age 18)
ECUADOR
Serie A
Guayaquil City forward Michael Hoyos: no match scheduled
MEXICO
Liga MX
Tigres goalkeeper Eduardo Fernandez: no match scheduled
Pumas midfielder Sebastian Saucedo: no match scheduled
Necaxa defender Ventura Alvarado: no match scheduled
Necaxa midfielder Fernando Arce Jr.: no match scheduled
Queretaro midfielder Jonathan Suarez: no match scheduled
Leon midfielder Mauricio Isais (age 19): no match scheduled
Ascenso MX
Dorados forward Rubio Rubin: no match scheduled