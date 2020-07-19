How the situations were similar: In both, professional baseball teams lobbied with governments amid the complicated process of restarting a sport during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“It kind of stinks to have to change up the schedule almost immediately, and not being able to play in Toronto,” said Nationals shortstop Trea Turner on Saturday, acknowledging the new link between his team and the Blue Jays. The Nationals’ first road trip is to face the Blue Jays on July 29, which will also be Toronto’s home opener. The Blue Jays, though, are now scrambling to pick between Buffalo and Dunedin, Fla., for the coming season. And that leaves the Nationals unsure of where they’ll head for the sixth and seventh games of their schedule.

Both options have obvious flaws, with Buffalo having only a Class AAA stadium, and Dunedin, where Toronto holds spring training, being in a persisting virus hot spot. Florida reported 16,424 new coronavirus cases Saturday. State data says 1,637 coronavirus patients were hospitalized from last Tuesday to the weekend. When the Nationals explored alternate sites, their spring training facility in West Palm Beach, Fla., was a last resort behind their Class A stadium in Fredericksburg, Va.

The Blue Jays’ choice will affect players who set up temporary housing in Toronto and force many others to relocate. The Nationals are only the first opponent connected to the sharp shift in plans.

“I know those guys are probably a little bit more upset about it, because they want to play in their home ballpark where they’re comfortable and whatnot,” Turner continued. “There are going to be a lot of adjustments this year, and hopefully they can figure that out so we can game plan mentally, knowing where we’re going and what we’re doing.”

Upon rejecting the Blue Jays’ plan to play in Toronto in 2020, the Canadian government cited cross-border travel and potential exposure in American hot spots as reasons. The Blue Jays will travel to face the Rays in Tampa to begin the season, then jet up to Washington for two games. After that, they will host the Nationals in a location that’s yet to be determined.

The government had allowed the Blue Jays to train in Toronto this month, but there was always friction. The Sports Network reported that players could face jail time or up to a $550,000 fine if spotted outside of the team facility or hotel during the season. Infielder Travis Shaw pushed back, calling that “a bit much,” but later apologized. It all led to the decision Saturday that set the Blue Jays into unwanted motion. And the reverberations were felt in Washington.

Max Scherzer, the Nationals’ ace and prominent member of the players union, treated this like other obstacles: Scherzer’s approach with the media has been to take each element of 2020 baseball in stride. The health and safety protocols verge on burdensome. Some rules are forcing players to kick career-long habits. Every other day, to limit the potential spread of the virus, players have to spit in a cup so their saliva can be tested at labs in Utah or New Jersey.

Not knowing where the club will fly in 10 days? For Scherzer, it already feels like par for the course.

“There’s something new that is going to pop up every single day. That’s the reality of the state of this world,” Scherzer said Saturday. “We’re no different. We’re going to have to face challenges every single day. And whatever the challenge, wherever we have to play, wherever we have to go, just keep a smile on your face, because everybody’s got to be in the situation.”

The Nationals’ first taste of travel comes Monday, for an exhibition against the Orioles in Baltimore. They will be screened before boarding a bus in Washington, then screened again before entering Camden Yards later in the afternoon. MLB’s regular screening process includes a temperature check and oral symptom questionnaire. Some players wanted to drive themselves, but Manager Dave Martinez asked everyone to ride up together, figuring that’s the easiest way to go through an unfamiliar process.

Since training began on July 3, the Nationals have only practiced in Washington. Most players are living around the ballpark and can walk to and from work. It’s helped an abnormal situation become routine. But adding travel into the equation is risky and complicated. The uncertainty with the Blue Jays only heightens that.

The Nationals still have to book a block of hotel rooms, get the staff up to speed with MLB regulations, and coordinate two days of travel between their lodging and whatever ballpark the Blue Jays choose. Then there’s figuring out food, since players can’t leave the hotel during road trips. Then there’s planning travel to Miami, of all places, which is where the Nationals head after that two-game road series with the Blue Jays.

In 2019, on their way to a World Series title, Martinez took an unflinching one-day-at-a-time approach with his players and the press. He vowed, over and over, to solely focus on the game at hand. He repeatedly set the goal to “go 1-0 today.” So it shouldn’t be a surprise that, when asked about playing in Buffalo or Florida — or wherever else — the manager didn’t waver.