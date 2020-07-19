He also published an Instagram story in Spanish that says, “I’ve left baseball. Thanks everyone.”

German reversed course on Saturday, stating in a new Instagram story that Friday’s posts were a “mistake.”

AD

“To my teammates, the Yankees organization, and our fans, I am very sorry for the unsettling post last night,’’ German wrote. “This past year has been very tough for my family and myself, for which I take full responsibility. Not being with my teammates while they get ready for the season, knowing that I have let them down, has taken a toll on me and last night I let my emotions get the best of me.

AD

“Baseball is my life and I promise I am not walking away,” German continued. “I am using this time to get stronger, become a better person and father, and I can only hope that I will get to join my teammates once again and make them proud. Thank you to everyone, especially the Yankees organization, for their support. Please forgive me for this mistake.”

German, 27, was placed on administrative leave by Major League Baseball on Sept. 19 following allegations of domestic violence against his girlfriend at his Yonkers, N.Y., home. German missed the remainder of his club’s regular and post seasons as the team advanced to the American League Championship Series. He ended his season as the Yankees’ win leader (18-4) and with the best winning percentage in baseball (.818). MLB suspended him for 81 games in January. German has faced no criminal charges for the incident.

AD

The fourth-year pitcher from the Dominican Republic was set to return to the Yankees on June 5 before the novel coronavirus pandemic dramatically altered MLB’s season. The Yankees are set to launch the league’s new, 60-game 2020 season on Thursday against the Washington Nationals. German still has 63 games remaining on his suspension and will miss the 2020 season.

AD

Yankees Manager Aaron Boone said before Saturday’s exhibition game against the New York Mets that he’s still a bit in the dark on German’s situation.

“It’s very unclear,’’ Boone said. “Obviously I have seen the Instagram stuff, but I don’t have much more clarity. I know there hasn’t been much between the club and him about what exactly is going on.’’