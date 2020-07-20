Carlson, 30, has never won the award. He finished fourth in voting after the 2018-19 season and fifth in 2017-18. Carlson was selected to play in his second All-Star game this year.
Carlson would be the second player in franchise history to win the Norris. Rod Langway won it twice, in 1983 and 1984. This season, Carlson led all defensemen in points (75) and assists (60) and set or tied career highs in every offensive category.
He finished 10 points ahead of the next highest-scoring defenseman, with Josi recording 65 points and Hedman third with 55. Carlson averaged 1.09 points per game this season, the highest total by a defenseman since Ray Bourque (Boston), Al MacInnis (Calgary) and Sergei Zubov (New York Rangers) in the 1993-94 season. Bourque won the Norris Trophy that season.
Despite the regular season getting cut short by 13 games because of the coronavirus shutdown, Carlson’s 75 points were the fourth-most by a Capitals defenseman in franchise history, trailing the franchise record set by Larry Murphy in 1986-87 by six.
Josi also posted career highs in several categories, including points (65), goals (16) and assists (49). His points and assists were both franchise records for a defenseman. He also scored the most points in a season by any Predators player since 2009 and had the eighth-best scoring season in team history.
The Norris Trophy is defined as the “annual award given to the defenseman who demonstrates throughout the season the greatest all-round ability in the position.” It is named after former Detroit Red Wings owner James E. Norris and has been handed out annually since the 1952-53 season.
Calgary Flames’ Mark Giordano won the award for the 2018-19 season, and Hedman won the year prior.
