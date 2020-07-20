“Terry Bateman is a man I trust and have worked with for many years,” Snyder said in a statement announcing the hire. “I can’t think of a better individual to help spearhead this organization’s marketing efforts into this new era.”
The statement said Bateman will be in charge of the team’s name change and rebranding as well as handling all the marketing, sponsorships, business strategy and broadcast operations. Larry Michael, Washington’s longtime play-by-play announcer and vice president of broadcasting, retired last week. Michael was among the former Redskins employees accused of sexual harassment in a Washington Post report last week.
This is Bateman’s second stint with the franchise, having worked as an executive vice president overseeing Snyder’s Red Zebra network of radio stations.
