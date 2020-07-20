Washington’s NFL team has named Terry Bateman as its executive vice president and chief marketing officer, giving the organization its first official in charge of the non-football side since former team president Bruce Allen was fired at the end of last season.

Bateman has been one of Washington owner Daniel Snyder’s top advisers over the past one and a half years, working with the team as an outside consultant. He was unofficially overseeing much of the business side’s reorganization after Allen’s departure.

“Terry Bateman is a man I trust and have worked with for many years,” Snyder said in a statement announcing the hire. “I can’t think of a better individual to help spearhead this organization’s marketing efforts into this new era.”

The statement said Bateman will be in charge of the team’s name change and rebranding as well as handling all the marketing, sponsorships, business strategy and broadcast operations. Larry Michael, Washington’s longtime play-by-play announcer and vice president of broadcasting, retired last week. Michael was among the former Redskins employees accused of sexual harassment in a Washington Post report last week.

This is Bateman’s second stint with the franchise, having worked as an executive vice president overseeing Snyder’s Red Zebra network of radio stations.

This story will update.

