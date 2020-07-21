Much has changed since then, obviously, but the Chiefs have indeed done a fairly remarkable job of keeping that Super Bowl-winning core together, first signing quarterback Patrick Mahomes to an eye-popping 10-year contract extension and then, last week, finally nailing down a new deal with Jones, who responded on Twitter with that d-word word again.

But what, exactly, constitutes a “dynasty” in the NFL? The 21st-century Patriots, with their six rings, are for sure a dynasty. The ’80s-era 49ers (four Super Bowl wins without a loss) and the Steel Curtain Steelers of the 1970s (ditto) fit the bill, too. If we’re feeling generous, the Cowboys winning three Super Bowls in four seasons between 1992 and 1995 probably counts.

So the Chiefs have some dynasty-building to do, but luckily Jones has crunched the numbers to figure out just how many rings constitutes a dynasty. The answer: at least five.

“This is only the beginning,” Jones said Monday during an appearance on KCSP radio in Kansas City. “We plan to have another parade and another parade and another parade. We’re going to make sure we bring not one, not two, not three, not four, but five-plus rings to Kansas City. It’s been 50 years of waiting, but the wait is over now. It’s time to create a dynasty.”

Five-plus rings probably would do that, but there are other ways. Earlier this year, Bryan Knowles of Football Outsiders created a metric that ranked the NFL’s top dynasties. Teams received points for winning championships, compiling strong regular season records, winning divisions and winning playoff games. Points are deducted for losing seasons and a failure to make the playoffs.

The 2000-19 Patriots top the list, obviously, followed by the 1981-98 49ers, 1966-85 Cowboys and 1960-67 Packers. Jones and the Chiefs made the list, though their relatively nascent dynasty puts them near the bottom of the standings, just below the 1946-50 Bears and just above the 2000-06 Eagles.

Jones may want to take his prediction to Las Vegas, where the Superbook has set an over/under of 1.5 Super Bowls for the Chiefs between now and the 2031-32 season.