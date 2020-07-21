Washington’s NFL team has hired former NBC Sports Washington anchor and reporter Julie Donaldson to replace the organization’s longtime radio voice Larry Michael.

Donaldson will be the team’s senior vice president of media and be in the broadcast booth during games but will not do play-by-play like Michael did.

NBC Sports Washington announced Donaldson’s hire. After checking with Westwood One, team officials believe Donaldson will be the first woman to be part of an NFL team’s broadcast full-time.

Donaldson has worked for NBC Sports Washington for a decade and has hosted several of the network’s shows. In recent years, she has covered Washington’s NFL team regularly and has helped host shows the network has filmed at the team’s headquarters, making her familiar with the organization.

A person with knowledge of the situation said Donaldson’s first task as head of media will be hiring a new play-by-play announcer to replace Michael, who retired last week a day before a Washington Post report published in which 15 former female team employees accused Michael and other high-ranking officials of sexual harassment.

Donaldson also will host the team’s broadcasts much the way Michael did in the past. Her game day role has yet to be solidified, but the organization is considering a three-person booth during games.

This story will update.

