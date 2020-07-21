Donaldson has worked for NBC Sports Washington for a decade and has hosted several of the network’s shows. In recent years, she has covered Washington’s NFL team regularly and has helped host shows the network has filmed at the team’s headquarters, making her familiar with the organization.
A person with knowledge of the situation said Donaldson’s first task as head of media will be hiring a new play-by-play announcer to replace Michael, who retired last week a day before a Washington Post report published in which 15 former female team employees accused Michael and other high-ranking officials of sexual harassment.
Donaldson also will host the team’s broadcasts much the way Michael did in the past. Her game day role has yet to be solidified, but the organization is considering a three-person booth during games.
This story will update.
Read more: