“This decision includes the cancellation of fall and winter sports,” Smith said in the statement.
The plan will be reassessed in November for the second semester, leaving open the possibility that the county’s 26 high schools could play spring sports. Before Tuesday’s decision, fall practices were set to begin Aug. 12.
Private schools in the county typically follow the lead of MCPS but are not bound by its edicts. Most schools will follow the direction of their respective leagues, most of which have yet to announce a decision.
“Our students are the heart of what we do and why we exist,” Smith said. “There is no doubt in my mind that we all want what’s best for students. This decision is incredibly difficult as we know how much students need school for their academic success and social-emotional well-being.”
The move will come as a surprise to those coaches and athletes who had been following other local decisions as a possible indicator of the news to come. In Virginia, the Virginia High School League will decide between three modified sports calendars next week, none of which eliminate the winter sports season. The D.C. State Athletic Association postponed its fall sports season earlier this month, electing to play winter sports in January, followed by fall and spring seasons.
