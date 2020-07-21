In announcing the cancellation, Mark Ein, the venture capitalist and Washington Kastles owner who assumed management of the Citi Open in 2019, cited the numerous unresolved issues with 23 days remaining before the event’s Aug. 14 start.

“There are too many unresolved external issues, including various international travel restrictions, as well as troubling health and safety trends, that have forced us to make this decision now in fairness to our players, suppliers and partners, so that they can have certainty around their planning,” Ein said in a statement.

“In these days,” he added, “health and safety needs to remain the number one priority.”

In consultation with officials from the U.S. Tennis Association and ATP, Ein had worked to ensure that Washington’s tournament would kick off the revised men’s calendar that was unveiled in June.

Fans weren’t expected to be allowed to attend for the first time since the event’s 1969 inaugural at the Rock Creek Park Tennis Center. Still, Ein held out hope that if the Washington region entered a new phase of reopening by mid-August, a limited number of spectators would be able to attend.

Under the revised schedule organizers had mapped out in June, when projections about the spread of the virus in the United States looked encouraging, the Aug. 14-21 Citi Open would have led directly to the Western & Southern Open, which is being moved from Cincinnati to the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, N.Y., to minimize travel demands on the international field of players.

The relocated Western & Southern, in turn, will be followed by the U.S. Open, to be held Aug. 31-Sept. 13 as scheduled. That plan remains intact.

ATP Chairman Andrea Gaudenzi expressed his regret over the need to cancel to Citi Open amid the unprecedented challenges posed by the global pandemic. He also voice appreciation for tournament officials’ efforts to adapt and adjust throughout the planning process to ensure the event could be held.

“Unfortunately for the moment there are still large factors at play which are outside of our control,” Gaudenzi said in a statement. “We look forward to the Citi Open returning as one of our signature American events in 2021.”

It will mark the first time in 52 years that the Citi Open won’t be held.

The Western & Southern, a combined event for men and women, will kick off Aug. 21.

It’s unclear how many of the world’s top-10 players will take part in that event or the U.S. Open, which will become the second Grand Slam event of 2020 after Wimbledon’s cancellation. Serena Williams, a six-time U.S. Open champion, announced her commitment to play in June.