Team captain Jordan Henderson reminded fans to stay away and that’s a sentiment that other teams may echo as they win titles during the pandemic. “We are lifting it [the trophy] for you — you’ve driven us to achieving this dream,” he said in a video tweeted by the team. “But this club’s values are about taking care of each other and that means supporting us from home and in safe environments.”

Games have been taking place in empty stadiums and the team has announced that players would not be outside Anfield after Wednesday’s game and there would be nothing to see. “The Premier League trophy presentation will be happening inside the stadium,” Liverpool CEO Peter Moore said, “and, contrary to reports, nothing is happening outside of the stadium.

“When the time is right, we will all come together to celebrate.”

Jürgen Klopp, the team’s manager, admitted that seeing Henderson lift the trophy would be an emotional moment, even if the team had clinched its 19th championship nearly a month ago.

“I always thought it would be much nicer to win the league pretty early than going to a Champions League final where everything goes to this specific point — all or nothing. Now we won the league seven matches before the season ends, which is absolutely incredible,” Klopp said (via the Guardian). “It’s 100 percent the moment when we get the trophy which will be what it’s all about. I think it’s one of the big stories in football history.

“If somebody would have said: ‘You can become champion in any country this year and you can decide which team you want to be in to have it very special,’ I think the choice would have been Liverpool. Because it was the one that everybody wants to be part of, and we are lucky enough to be part of this. I appreciate that a lot, to be honest, that it’s a really big one. Not that other championships will be forgotten by supporters but, this one, I think nobody will ever forget. It’s not possible. That makes this pretty special.”

Constable Andy Cooke, the Merseyside police chief, promised action if fans ignored repeated the June scene at a time when covid-19 cases are increasing. Assistant Chief Constable Natalie Perischine added (via the BBC), “On this occasion, the best seat in the house is in your living room.