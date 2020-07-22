The four other draft picks who signed Wednesday: Fourth-round wide receiver Antonio Gandy-Golden, fifth-round offensive lineman Keith Ismael, seventh-round safety Kam Curl and seventh-round defensive end James Smith-Williams. Washington has not yet reached an agreement with fifth-round Michigan linebacker Khaleke Hudson.
Charles’s deal was for four years and $4.09 million, and included a $799,368 signing bonus, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.
The contracts come after the NFL Players Association noted Tuesday that it expects training camp rosters to be reduced from 90 to 80. This means Washington, at 86 players, must cut six before camp opens next week. German defensive lineman David Bada, who Washington also signed Wednesday, was assigned to the team as part of the NFL’s International Player Pathway program and will not count toward the team’s roster total.
It’s unlikely any of the picks signed Wednesday would be among the six, pre-camp cuts. They represent the new front office’s first draft class, and it would be inefficient to pay out signing-bonuses to the players one week and release them the next.
Rookies were originally scheduled to start camp on Monday, but Washington postponed its report date. There’s no timeline for practices to begin because players must first go through ramp-up conditioning. Now in camp, Gibson, Charles and Gandy-Golden could all play sizable roles for Washington this season.
Before signing their deals, Charles and Ismael worked out with veteran linemen Morgan Moses and Geron Christian in Northern Virginia. In an Instagram post announcing his signing, Charles expressed sadness because his grandmother, who died last weekend, wasn’t here to see it.
Les Carpenter and Nicki Jhabvala contributed to this report.
