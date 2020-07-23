Viewers who tune into Fox and Fox Sports 1 for the first MLB telecasts Saturday will be in for a bit of a surprise. The stadiums will be filled with yelling, cheering, booing fans who may even resurrect the wave.

The fans will not, however, be real.

Fox, bless its heart, is trying something different, using CGI spectators rather than cardboard cutouts of fans or empty seats covered with banners at a time when fans are prohibited from attending events because of the novel coronavirus pandemic. Wrigley Field, Dodger Stadium, Petco Park and Nationals Park will be jammed with fans for the foreseeable future, even if it looks, well, weird in the video Fox shared.

“We had a vision for making our Major League Baseball broadcasts look as natural as they were before covid,” Brad Zager, executive producer and executive vice president and head of production and operations for Fox Sports, told Variety. “A lot of that is having a crowd in the stadium.”

Fans will wear appropriate colors for each venue and may even be removed in later innings if a game is a blowout, for instance. MLB has offered 75 or so sound effects from a league-sanctioned Sony video game, according to Variety, and Fox may tailor its broadcasts as other sports, like the NBA ramp up. Fox executives hope the effect is that of a normal game; in a best-case scenario, no one will notice. Don’t expect a virtual Jeffrey Maier or Steve Bartman.

Immediate reaction was, however, less than favorable.

