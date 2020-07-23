“We had a vision for making our Major League Baseball broadcasts look as natural as they were before covid,” Brad Zager, executive producer and executive vice president and head of production and operations for Fox Sports, told Variety. “A lot of that is having a crowd in the stadium.”
Fans will wear appropriate colors for each venue and may even be removed in later innings if a game is a blowout, for instance. MLB has offered 75 or so sound effects from a league-sanctioned Sony video game, according to Variety, and Fox may tailor its broadcasts as other sports, like the NBA ramp up. Fox executives hope the effect is that of a normal game; in a best-case scenario, no one will notice. Don’t expect a virtual Jeffrey Maier or Steve Bartman.
Immediate reaction was, however, less than favorable.
