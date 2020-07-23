

The year was 2010. Barack Obama was in his first term as U.S. president. A little show called “Mad Men” was the talk of the water cooler despite being the 1,258th television drama to explore the foibles of wealthy New Yorkers. Fans could attend sporting events, even though there was, yes, a pandemic going on.

And on Aug. 10, a team with Max Scherzer as its starting pitcher was a home underdog in a regular season game.

It hasn’t happened since, but Scherzer’s Ripken-esque run as a regular season home betting favorite will end Thursday night, barring a massive shift in the hours before first pitch of the Washington Nationals’ season opener against the visiting New York Yankees. As of Thursday morning, DraftKings Sportsbook has the Nats listed as +123 moneyline underdogs with Scherzer scheduled to start, meaning a successful $100 wager would win $123.

Scherzer was in his first season with the Detroit Tigers in 2010 when he took the mound against the Tampa Bay Rays on that fateful August night. Though Detroit would finish the year with a perfectly average 81-81 record, the Tigers entered having lost 21 of 27 games. The Rays, meanwhile, were on their way to their second-ever AL East title, their 96 wins that season only one behind the Philadelphia Phillies for tops in the majors. According to the game logs at Covers.com, the Tigers were +102 underdogs that night, and Scherzer did not appear to have his best stuff: In seven innings of an 8-0 loss, he walked four and struck out just two while allowing the only two runs Tampa Bay would need.

That was the sixth and — until Thursday night — final time a team with Scherzer as its starter was listed as a regular season underdog at home. Should the moneyline hold above +119, Thursday night will also represent the biggest underdog a Scherzer-pitched team has ever been at home in the regular season.

Date Game Result 8/10/10 DET (+102) vs. TB TB 8, DET 0 7/21/10 DET (+101) vs. TEX DET 4, TEX 1 5/14/10 DET (+110) vs. BOS BOS 7, DET 2 4/14/09 ARI (+119) vs. STL ARI 7, STL 6 8/29/08 ARI (+111) vs. LAD LAD 5, ARI 3 5/4/08 ARI (+102) vs. NYM NYM 5, ARI 2

Since then, Scherzer’s status as one of the sport’s most dominant pitchers — three Cy Young awards will do that — has made it fairly easy for the oddsmakers to pencil in his team as a favorite when he’s on the mound at home. There have been three postseason occasions, however, when his teams have been underdogs at home: Game 5 of the 2017 NLDS against the Cubs (Nats lose 9-8 as +106 underdogs); Game 1 of the 2016 NLDS against the Dodgers (Nats lose 4-3 as +146 underdogs); and Game 4 of the 2012 ALCS against the Yankees (Tigers win 8-1 as +106 underdogs).

Scherzer’s rocky outing in his final preseason tuneup — he gave up seven runs over the first two innings against the Phillies on Saturday night — perhaps influenced the oddsmakers, but the Nats’ opponent probably is the reason they’re underdogs. The Yankees will trot out Gerrit Cole, who went 20-5 and led the NL with a 2.50 ERA last season for the Astros before signing the biggest pitcher contract in MLB history with New York. A team with Cole pitching last was an underdog in 2018, 43 starts ago.

“I wanted to make sure I really had a feel for the zone before Opening Day,” Scherzer said Saturday. “Hey, I got beat around a little bit, but that’s good. You have to work out of the stretch, have to make pitches in those types of situations. That’s what happens in the regular season. It’s not always going through lineups and everything’s easy.”

