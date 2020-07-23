Here’s a look at several Nationals-specific predictions from pundits on Opening Day:

Ten of ESPN’s 32 experts pick Washington to win the National League East, with another 12 predicting the Nationals will claim a wild-card spot. Two experts predict Washington will win the National League pennant and only one expects the Nats to repeat as champions. The Atlanta Braves (12 votes) and Los Angeles Dodgers (18 votes) are the panel’s favorites to win the NL East and World Series, respectively. Juan Soto received four votes for NL MVP, while Max Scherzer (8) and Stephen Strasburg (3) both received consideration for NL Cy Young. Jeff Passan predicts Cartier Kieboom will win NL Rookie of the Year.

A panel of more than 50 experts picks the Braves to win the National League East and the Nationals to claim the first wild-card spot. The Dodgers are the decisive favorite to win the pennant.

The Dodgers are also the World Series favorites among USA Today’s team of MLB reporters and editors. Five out of six of those experts predict the Nationals to make the playoffs, but only one sees Washington advancing as far as the NLCS.

All six of SI’s experts pick Washington to make the playoffs, with Connor Grossman predicting a Nationals loss to the Rays in the World Series. Soto and Strasburg received one vote apiece for MVP and Cy Young, respectively.

None of CBS’s six experts picks the Nationals to win the NL East. Two predict Washington will claim a wild-card spot, which is the same number of people who predict Washington will finish fourth in the division.

Dan Szymborski’s ZiPS projection gives the Nationals a 49.9 percent chance to make the playoffs and a 5 percent chance to win the World Series. Projected record: 34-26.

Five Thirty Eight projects Washington to finish 34-26 with a 61 percent chance of making the playoffs and a 7 percent chance of winning the division.

Baseball Prospectus gives Washington a 64 percent chance to make the playoffs and has the Nationals winning the NL East by a slim margin over the New York Mets.

Brittany Ghiroli offers six bold predictions for the Nationals’ season, including eight wins for Strasburg and 30 steals for Trea Turner.

On the latest Nationals Talk podcast, Todd Dybas predicts the Nationals will win 38 games, three more than co-hosts Chase Hughes and Nick Ashooh see in Washington’s future. Hughes predicts Soto and Kieboom will hit 14 and 10 home runs, respectively.

D.C. Sports Bog

Here are three more preposterously positive predictions that probably won’t (but maybe will) happen over the next nine weeks:

1. The Nationals will win at least 43 games.

Why it’s preposterous: Forty-three wins in 60 games is a 116-win pace over a regular 162-game slate, which would tie the major league record for wins in a season, set by the 2001 Seattle Mariners and 1906 Chicago Cubs. The Nationals have never won more than 97 games in a season and their most wins after 60 games was 38 in 2017.

Why it could happen: Seattle went 47-13 over the first 60 games of the 2001 season. There’s more recent precedent for teams going on such a tear over a 60-game stretch within a single season, including the 2017 Los Angeles Dodgers, who went 51-9, and the Cleveland Indians, who went 48-12, from June-August. Also, the Nationals have the luxury of playing a combined 16 games against the lowly Orioles and Marlins.

2. Howie Kendrick will win the National League batting title … and flirt with .400.

Why it’s preposterous: Kendrick is 37 and has been limited by injuries in recent years. Last season marked the first time since 2016 that he appeared in more than 100 games. Kendrick’s best average over a 60-game stretch was in 2007, when he hit .359 from June through the end of September.

Why it could happen: Kendrick didn’t qualify for the batting title, but he hit a career-high .344 in 334 at-bats last year before coming up clutch in the postseason. With the universal designated hitter in 2020, he’ll be afforded some rest while still remaining in the lineup most days. Among hitters with at least 700 at-bats since 2017, Kendrick leads everyone with a .325 average. With two doubles and a homer in a pair of exhibition games against Baltimore this week, Kendrick is swinging a hot bat entering the regular season and has the benefit of facing the Orioles and Marlins up to 16 times over the next 60 games.

3. A Nationals pitcher will throw a perfect game.

Why it’s preposterous: A perfect game is one of the rarest feats in baseball, with only 23 in MLB history. The most recent was by former Mariners ace Felix Hernandez in 2012.

Why it could happen: Max Scherzer was one strike away from throwing a perfect game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in June 2015 when pinch-hitter Jose Tabata leaned into an inside slider for a controversial hit-by-pitch. Scherzer still pitches for the Nationals. Strasburg and Patrick Corbin both have the stuff to throw a perfect game. Most important, and I cannot stress this enough, the Nationals play the Orioles and Marlins 16 times this year.