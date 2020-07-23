Representatives of the NFL and the NFLPA were negotiating Thursday. It was not immediately clear if progress was being made.
The sides have been negotiating over how to deal with a potential major drop in the 2021 salary cap based on a fall in revenues during the upcoming 2020 season. Another major point in the negotiations is whether players would be paid their full salaries if the season begins but must be halted because of considerations related to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The NFL and NFLPA resolved a series of health and safety issues but have not resolved the economic issues yet. Players have begun to report to teams’ training camps to undergo coronavirus testing but have not been permitted to enter teams’ training facilities yet, under the league’s protocols.
It’s not clear how the NFLPA would react to training camps being halted. The collective bargaining agreement between the league and union contains a no-lockout, no-strike provision. The CBA also determines players’ pay as a percentage of revenues under the salary cap system. But the impact of the pandemic has led the two sides to negotiate over the economic issues.
The NFL Network reported earlier Thursday that the league and owners could make training camps virtual, without on-field work, if there’s no agreement on the economic issues. But the owners could take it even further than that, according to the person familiar with the situation.