Covid Ball won’t be the same. Bubble Ball isn’t an elixir, either. There can be no separation of sports and state. Everything the country is experiencing, from the difficulty to contain the novel coronavirus to the budding equality movement, seeps into the entertainment and diversion we often seek in athletics.

We will feel it when watching the fan-less atmosphere, when seeing the face coverings that this knuckleheaded nation finally is starting to embrace and when witnessing the protests and social-justice messaging that will seem an innate part of these games. But here’s the trippy thing: This reboot isn’t really about results. There will be competition, often intense competition, but it’s naive to think these athletes will compete like nothing else matters. Winning may be a priority, but it isn’t the priority. That will be the greatest oddity of experiencing sports during this time. These are survival games.

It’s not survival in the sense that sports figures are worried about death. They have frequent testing, safety protocols and intense monitoring in place to ensure that players, coaches and team personnel feel as safe as they can during a pandemic. Because of these measures, they are likely to detect infected people early and treat them with the appropriate diligence to mitigate the seriousness of covid-19, which has claimed more than 140,000 American lives. But short of fatality, there is plenty of irreversible damage the virus can do to the body, which is a huge concern for anyone but especially for athletes whose careers depend on being in world-class physical condition.

But for the most part, these are survival games because the leagues — with owners and players negotiating the terms — are similar to any other business, just trying to get through the crisis and stabilize their finances. Their motivations are understandable. I reserve my righteousness for amateur athletics, particular major college sports, where young people — without representation — will be asked, in essence, to fund someone else’s livelihoods by playing through the pandemic. A disturbing level of moral corruptness exists there. Fortunately, it seems colleges are moving toward an appropriate delay.

Sports seldom have been so overtly about money as they are right now. The quest for dollars is normally masked better, but that’s the intriguing part about how we are living these days: All masks are off, even though we are literally wearing masks to protect ourselves. It should be easier to see things as they are while we all struggle, in some form, to salvage our way of life.

Sports won’t be sports. That has been clear in watching golf, NASCAR, UFC, the MLS, the NWSL or any other games try to crawl through despair. In this form, there is little event, little spectacle, to them. It’s startling even for die-hards and purists. Before considering them warped, perhaps it’s better to look for meaning beyond the thrill of diversion.

“Nothing is normal in 2020,” LeBron James told reporters this week.

I’m actually starting to think watching the current state of sports could help our national conversation. They could alter any perceptions dismissive of how much work remains. For some leagues, there will be major struggles and humbling revelations of ill-thought plans. There are bound to be troubling outbreaks that could force some to suspend or cancel seasons, and we saw how much of an impact sports going dark four months ago had in helping the country take the virus more seriously. There is also the potential for best practices, too, which health experts might be able to use to refine their strategies.

When asked earlier this week about the NBA having zero positive tests in its bubble, Los Angeles Clippers Coach Doc Rivers joked, “Maybe we should send our game plan to the White House.”

It was a nice dig. However, the NBA is one of several sports throwing millions at testing not widely available to the masses, which still doesn’t feel right. And it also has the money to create a controlled environment impossible to replicate for a nation of 330 million people.

The level of thought and concern about the employees’ welfare does apply, though. It provides an important reminder: Just to approach being functional requires extraordinary effort, sacrifice and flexibility. And even then, there are no guarantees.

If sports can provide any kind of inspiration, the persistence it symbolizes would be useful. Athletes stumble, fall. They rise. They keep fighting. The country hasn’t been able to sustain much collective tenacity during this time. For sports to push through this crisis, the examples of grit will be abundant.