Zaborovsky was hospitalized in an induced coma and, probably mercifully, has no memory of what happened. However, he has a physical reminder: a burn mark on his chest from a necklace he had been wearing.
“It was difficult to breathe, but that’s about it,” he told Reuters. “It’s getting better and better now. Things are back to normal.”
Conditions seemed benign but overcast that day, the club’s general director said. “There was a clear sky, albeit overcast, but neither rain nor wind,” Igor Mayorov said (via CNN). “If there was a thunderstorm, then we would not have been training.”
Mayorov added that an ambulance arrived in eight minutes. “Most likely he had a respiratory arrest, he received first aid, maybe because of this, the child is alive. We transported him from Orekhovo-Zuevo to the hospital in Lyubertsy. They made an ECG, his heart is normal.”
So, apparently, is the goalie’s life. On Tuesday, he signed with his club’s senior team, a move that had been anticipated.
