Spirit officials said they did not want to comment. Lavelle’s agent, Remy Cherin, did not reply to messages seeking comment.

The Spirit has no say in the matter. Like all U.S. women’s stars, Lavelle is under contract with the U.S. Soccer Federation, which pays them to perform for both the national team and a National Women’s Soccer League club. They do, however, have the flexibility to pursue a deal with a club overseas while continuing to pull a national team salary.

Others, such as Carli Lloyd and Alex Morgan, have done so in the past.

Manchester City’s interest in Lavelle was first reported by the Athletic, which also said U.S. World Cup midfielder Sam Mewis is planning to leave the North Carolina Courage and sign with the Manchester club.

Lavelle, 25, is in her third year with the Spirit, which last weekend was ousted in the quarterfinals of the Challenge Cup, an NWSL tournament in greater Salt Lake City that will stand in place of the regular season this year.

Lavelle, who has a history of hamstring injuries, scored in the opener against the Chicago Red Stars but missed the group finale against the Houston Dash with ankle issues. She has tendinitis in one ankle and battled an undisclosed problem in the other.

Lavelle was limited to 30 minutes against Sky Blue FC in a quarterfinal decided in a penalty kick tiebreaker.

The Cincinnati native enjoyed a breakout performance at the 2019 Women’s World Cup in France, scoring in the final against the Netherlands and earning the Bronze Ball as the tournament’s third-best player behind teammate Megan Rapinoe and England’s Lucy Bronze.

Since she joined the Spirit in 2018, Lavelle’s availability has been sporadic because of national team call-ups and injuries.

Should she sign with Manchester City, the Spirit would retain her NWSL rights.

Manchester City won the 2016 FA Women’s Super League championship and finished second each of the past three seasons. In 2017 and 2018, the club advanced to the semifinals of the UEFA Women’s Champions League.

Lloyd (Sky Blue) was with Manchester City on loan in 2017. U.S. left back Crystal Dunn (North Carolina) spent one year with England’s Chelsea. Morgan (Orlando Pride) was with French titan Olympique Lyonnais in 2017. Lindsey Horan (Portland Thorns) began her career with Paris Saint-Germain.

All U.S. players, however, have come back to the NWSL, in part because of national team commitments during World Cup and Olympic years. Furthermore, while women’s salaries in Europe are increasing, only a handful of clubs are making the financial commitment necessary to compete for high-profile players.

For some U.S. players, the time is right to venture overseas.

The NWSL campaign will end Sunday with the Challenge Cup final between Chicago and Houston in Sandy, Utah (12:30 p.m., CBS). If not for the pandemic, a normal regular season and postseason would have run until the Nov. 14 final in Louisville.

Some NWSL teams will arrange matches with one another late this summer and fall. For instance, the Spirit, Courage and Sky Blue have discussed the possibility of home-and-home meetings. (Washington would play at Maryland SoccerPlex or Segra Field in Leesburg, most likely with few or no spectators.)

NWSL players were due to resume training in home markets Aug. 10, but the NWSL Players Association pushed the reporting date to Aug. 17.

Meantime, the national team is not expected to regroup again until January. Health and safety permitting, the annual SheBelieves Cup would take place in March at multiple U.S. venues. The Americans are tentatively scheduled to compete at the Olympics next summer in Tokyo.