“So much of this experience, as far as resuming during pandemic and not having any fans — there are so many things we’re kind of learning and adapting to on the fly,” Nationals closer Sean Doolittle said Wednesday. “Adjusting to playing games without fans is definitely one of the bigger elements of that.
“I still think that just the energy and the adrenaline levels are going to be higher with putting on the uniform and taking the field together for a meaningful game for the first time since Game 7 last year. It’ll be more of a challenge once we settle into the regular season."
Here’s what you need to know about Opening Day:
Time: 7:08 p.m. Eastern time
Location: Nationals Park
TV: ESPN
Radio: 106.7 The Fan
Starting pitchers: Max Scherzer (0-0) vs. Gerrit Cole (0-0)
Today’s forecast:
Scattered thunderstorms are likely to bubble up quickly in the afternoon, and while gusty winds and downpours are likely, severe weather should be more isolated compared with Wednesday. Thunderstorms are likely to linger into the evening but should taper off quickly after sunset. Winds calm.
