The Douglas County Sheriff’s office posted a statement online following Latimer’s arrest May 16. Deputies were called to a report of gunshots at an apartment complex in Englewood, Colo., where they detained three individuals and found one with minor injuries not related to a gunshot. Latimer was the only one taken into custody and he was released after posting $25,000 bond.
Latimer, 27, was booked on five charges but court records show he’s now facing eight, including four felonies: second-degree assault, two counts of menacing, and tampering with physical evidence. The four misdemeanors include two counts of prohibited use of a weapon and two counts of reckless endangerment.
A former second-round pick by the Denver Broncos, Latimer played the last two seasons with the New York Giants and had a career-high 24 catches and 300 receiving yards to go with 24 kick returns for 570 yards in 2019. He signed with Washington as a free agent in March to provide needed depth and a veteran presence to the team’s receiving corps.
