Ratification by the player reps was not certain, some people within the sport said earlier Friday, but the unanimous recommendation by the NFLPA executive committee pointed toward approval.

Owners had mulled the possibility of halting training camps and sending players home if no deal had been struck, a person familiar with the owners’ deliberations had said Thursday. There also had been consideration, according to the league-owned NFL Network, of making camps entirely virtual to keep players off the field until the economic issues were resolved.

AD

AD

But the league and union progressed toward avoiding a shutdown with their proposed settlement. Some NFL players began reporting to their teams’ training camps this week. Those players underwent coronavirus testing but have not been permitted to enter teams’ training facilities yet, under the NFL’s health protocols. For most teams, veteran players are scheduled to report to camps Tuesday.

Under the terms of the proposed agreement, the salary cap for the upcoming 2020 season would remain the same, at $198.2 million per team. The salary cap for the 2021 season would drop no lower than $175 million per team. There had been fears of the 2021 salary cap falling below $130 million per team, based on a significant drop in revenue this season.

Players are paid a percentage of league revenue under the salary cap system, and the NFLPA previously told agents that revenue could drop by $3 billion this season if games are played entirely without fans. The expected salary cap shortfall in 2021 would be addressed, under the agreement, by “borrowing” from future salary caps through the 2024 season.

The proposed settlement calls for a 20-day acclimation period for players, after they report to camps, before any contact in practices. Owners officially ratified eliminating all preseason games this year, to which the league previously had agreed.

AD

AD

The settlement also includes a two-tiered plan allowing players to opt out of playing this season. Players can opt out by a certain date and receive a stipend; there is a separate medically supported plan for opt-outs for players with health risks. Practice squads would be increased to 16 players per team, and four of those players could be protected weekly from being acquired by another team willing to promote that player to the active roster.

A person familiar with the NFLPA’s position said earlier Friday that the union was not seeking to have players paid their full salaries for the 2020 season if the regular season starts but cannot be completed. It was not immediately clear how that issue, considered crucial by the owners to contain their potential costs in an abbreviated season, was addressed in the settlement.